Kia announces prices and specifications for all-new Sorento

Following the global unveil of the All-New fourth generation Sorento in March, Kia is announcing pricing and specification information for the UK market.

Stylish and modern, the All-New Sorento is the flagship for Kia’s European SUV line-up, alongside the Stonic, Niro and Sportage. The concept of ‘refined boldness’ inspired Kia’s designers, who sought to maintain the robust, tough-looking aesthetic of earlier generations of Sorento, while applying a greater degree of refinement and elegance, and even a sense of sportiness. Its bodywork incorporates sharp lines and creases – noticeably more sculpted than its more round-edged predecessor. With more contemporary geometric details and more swept-back, elongated proportions, the result is a more confident, more mature and more desirable design than ever.

Two efficient drivetrains, with more to come

The Sorento is the first vehicle to be based on Kia’s new-generation midsize SUV platform. Paired with a larger body to maximise cargo and luggage space, the platform ensures the Sorento is one of the most versatile and spacious three-row SUVs on the road. Its innovative interior packaging means it can also accommodate Kia’s new ‘Smartstream’ electrified powertrains, offering owners greater fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and higher performance than ever.

Representing the first application of electrified power in the Sorento line-up, the new Hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine, 44.2kW electric motor and 1.49kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The engine and motor produce a combined total power output of 226bhp and 265Nm of torque, providing low emissions with high levels of performance from the new electrified powertrain. The intelligent packaging of the new platform means the battery pack can be located beneath the passenger compartment, with no impact on cabin or luggage space. Buyers have a choice of three trim levels – ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4’ – with CO 2 emissions of as low as 158g/km and a combined fuel economy figure of up to 40.9mpg using the latest WLTP tests. Unlike some hybrid vehicles, the all-new Sorento Hybrid can tow a braked trailer of up to 1,650kg in weight, with a maximum tow ball capacity of 100kg, enough to haul a medium-sized caravan or boat.

In addition to the hybrid drivetrain, buyers can specify the Sorento’s new four-cylinder 2.2-litre ‘Smartstream’ diesel engine, producing 199bhp and 440Nm of torque, and now featuring an aluminium cylinder block, reduced friction and more powerful, 2,200 bar injectors. Acceleration to 60mph takes 9.1 seconds, with a top speed of 127mph. The diesel powerplant is paired with Kia’s new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (8DCT), which was developed to offer the smooth shifting characteristics of a conventional automatic gearbox, while enhancing efficiency over dry dual-clutch transmissions. Available exclusively with ‘3’ specification, the diesel engine achieves 42.2mpg on the combined economy cycle under the new WLTP testing regime, with CO 2 emissions of 176g/km. With a maximum towing weight of 2,500kg and a tow ball capacity of 100kg, the all-new Sorento diesel can haul a load that is half a tonne heavier than its predecessor and usefully more than almost all of its key rivals.

An additional powertrain, with powerful new plug-in hybrid technology, will go on sale later this year, with final specifications to be revealed closer to its arrival in showrooms.

Three gloriously equipped trim levels

A glance at the specification of the all-new Sorento reveals that all three equipment levels – ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4’ – are exceptionally well kitted out. Buyers have a choice of one standard colour and a suite of five premium paint finishes to choose from, including a brand new ‘Mineral Blue’ colour, exclusive to hybrid models.

All models in the line-up, including the Sorento ‘2’, feature LED technology for the headlights and rear combination lights, as well as for the daytime running lights, front and rear fog lights and high mounted brake light. 17-inch alloy wheels and a temporary space saver spare wheel are standard equipment, with roof rails not only boosting the the Sorento visually, but also adding versatility if there is ever a need to carry additional loads. A black front radiator grille is married to wheel arch body mouldings and side sills in the same colour, with all versions featuring front and rear skid plates in silver.

Black cloth upholstery is combined with light grey headlining to deliver a smart two-tone appearance in the cabin, and the front seats and leather steering wheel are both heated. Door scuff plates deliver a premium feel as you enter the vehicle. Seven seats are standard on all editions of the all-new Sorento, with 60:40 split, remote folding and reclining for the second row and a 50:50 split and fold arrangement for the third row. USB charge ports are handily provided for all three rows, ensuring that occupants continue to be entertained while on the move, and don’t run out of juice. Dual-zone automatic air conditioning includes outlets for the third row.

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors feature integrated LED indicator lights, and there’s an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain sensing front wipers and automatic headlight control. New to the Sorento is a 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster, which is standard on every grade, delivering superb clarity and contributing to the fact that this is the most high-tech car that Kia has ever made.

In car entertainment is looked after thanks to DAB radio with a multi-device Bluetooth® connection and voice recognition and music streaming, Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM smartphone integration. A reversing camera system with dynamic guidelines is integrated into the 8.0-inch touchscreen and includes front and rear parking sensors.

A suite of safety systems features on the all-new Sorento, with seven airbags that incorporates a front centre airbag, in addition to the usual driver and front passenger, twin curtain and pair of front side airbags. Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) incorporates city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction detection, the latter detects an oncoming car from the other side of the road when turning at a junction and, if a collision appears likely, applies the brakes to stop the car. The system relies on the front camera and radar and it is dependent upon the indicators being operated, as doing so allows the system to understand the driver’s intent to turn across the traffic.

Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) and Driver Attention Warning (DAW) all feature, along with Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DAC) and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with Auto Hold functionality. Drive Mode Select allows the driver to tailor the driving experience more to their tastes, with a choice of ‘Comfort’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’ and ‘’Smart’ modes, while Terrain Mode Select incorporates three modes – mud, snow, and sand. Multi-Collision Brake Assist (MCBA) is a new innovation for all-new Sorento, as is Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality and Ecall, which automatically summons the emergency services in the event of an accident. An advanced anti-theft alarm system is provided with remote central door locking with fold-away key.

Move up to ‘3’ specification and the alloy wheels are uprated to 19-inches, the radiator grille gains a more striking glossy black appearance, and a satin chrome finish is applied to the exterior door handles. The LED headlights adopt bi-functionality and privacy glass is included as standard. Inside, the centre fascia adopts a premium etching finish that is both striking and classy. The upholstery is upgraded to black leather, there’s eight-way power adjustment to both of the front seats and heaters are provided for the outer chairs on the second row. The cabin’s Mood Lighting system allows users to tailor the cabin even further, with the interior illuminated in one of seven pre-set ‘core’ colours, or from a wider range of 64 shades.

The Sorento ‘3’ also includes Kia’s innovative UVO Connect telematics system, connecting drivers by providing invaluable information via the in-car touchscreen and on their smartphone. Featuring Kia Live services and accessible through the uprated 10.25-inch LCD widescreen, the system displays live traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest, and details of potential on- and off-street parking (including price, location and parking availability). UVO Connect also enables drivers to send route directions to their car before a journey and check the location of their vehicle at any time. A wireless smartphone charger also sits at the base of the centre console.

An engine start/stop button with Smart Entry system adds to convenience, alongside a Smart power tailgate and Highway Driving Assist (HDA), a driving convenience and safety system that reduces driver burden on motorways and A-roads by controlling the vehicle’s steering, acceleration and deceleration functions to maintain the speed set by the driver, keeping a safe distance from the vehicle directly ahead, and positioning the car in the centre of its current lane. Comfort levels are further boosted by the fitment of self-levelling rear suspension.

At the pinnacle of the Sorento range is grade ‘4’, and this features fine black Nappa leather upholstery with a contemporary black headlining and 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with electric lumbar support and integrated memory system. There’s ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof with tilt and slide functionality and automatic electric roller blind. A head-up display projects driving information onto the base of the windscreen in the driver’s line of sight, with the system displaying alerts from the car’s numerous driver assistance technologies, details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions. Exclusive to the Sorento, a powerful 12-speaker BOSE® surround-sound audio system is also included on the top-of-the-range ‘4’ grade, delivering a more immersive sound to all three rows.

Smart metal pedals deliver a dynamic ambience to the cabin and Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) helps the driver avoid collisions on busy sections of the motorway. New to the Sorento, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), displays a high-resolution video feed in the driver’s instrument cluster if the driver indicates to change lane with another vehicle hidden in their blind spot. A 360-degree Around View Monitor is incorporated into the 10.25-inch touchscreen and works alongside the Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) system. PCA works by preventing the vehicle from colliding with pedestrians or nearby obstacles when the driver parks the car or is reversing out of a parking spot. Using its rear-view camera and rear ultrasonic sensors, if it anticipates a collision, the system warns the driver with visual and audible alarms while engaging the vehicle’s brakes automatically to prevent the collision.

