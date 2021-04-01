Kia announces March 2021 global sales

Kia Corporation recorded global sales of 251,362 units in March 2021, an 8.6 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

SUV models led Kia’s global sales, with the Sportage being sold 29,505 units, followed by the Seltos compact SUV and the Sorento mid-size SUV.

Korea sales

Kia recorded 51,011 units of sales in Korea, little changed from 51,008 units in March 2020. The Carnival minivan topped sales in Kia’s home market with 9,520 units sold, followed by the Sorento SUV with 8,357 units.

Sales outside of Korea

Sales outside of Korea saw a 11 percent rise from a year earlier to 200,351 units, steered by the Sportage and Seltos SUVs as well as the Rio subcompact sedan. Although the global economy is suffering slowdown from COVID-19, key auto markets are seeing a recovery in customer demand. Steady sales in India buoyed by Seltos and Sonet SUV models, helped contribute to the global results.

Despite the tough business environment, Kia will continue to focus on implementing its mid- to long-term business strategy ‘Plan S’, as well as building sales momentum and profitability through new models, including the brand new K8 sedan and the recently premiered Kia EV6 electric vehicle.

In Korea, more than 21,000 potential customers lodged online reservation for EV6 on the first day the dedicated website opened. The EV6 will go on sale in select global markets from the second half of this year.

SOURCE: Kia