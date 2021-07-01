Kia announces June 2021 global sales

Kia Corporation recorded total global sales of 253,592 units in June 2021, a 20.2 percent increase compared to the same month last year

The Sportage and Seltos SUV models led Kia’s global sales in June, selling 30,906 and 24,680 units respectively. The K3 compact sedan closely followed by selling 24,639 units.

Sales outside of Korea

Sales outside of Korea rose 35.4 percent from a year earlier to 204,312 units, steered by the company’s SUV models, including the Sportage and Seltos SUV. Sedan models such as the K3 compact sedan and Rio sub-compact sedan also contributed to the sales increase.

Auto markets around the globe are experiencing recovery from slowdown in sales due to COVID-19, leading to a gradual rise in sales.

Korea sales

Kia recorded sales of 49,280 units in Korea, a 17.9 percent decrease from June 2020. The Carnival minivan and Sorento SUV led the company’s sales in its home market.

Kia will continue to focus on creating sales momentum and enhancing profitability through new models, such as the EV6 battery electric vehicle and all-new Sportage SUV. The Sportage SUV is due for global market launch later this year.

SOURCE: Kia