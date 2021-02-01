Kia announces January global sales

Kia recorded total global sales of 226,298 units in January, a 2.5 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Kia’s SUV models led the company’s global sales with the Sportage SUV selling 33,560 units, followed by the Seltos SUV with 31,058 units and the Sorento SUV with 20,510 units.

Korea Sales

Sales in Korea jumped by 12 percent from a year earlier to 41,481 units as brisk sales of the Carnival minivan, Sorento SUV, and K5 sedan supported Kia’s growth in its home market.

Working days for last month were also increased compared to 2020 because of the Lunar New Year holiday break, which fell in January last year.

Sales outside of Korea

Sales outside of Korea saw a 0.6 percent rise from a year earlier with 184,817 units, steered by the Sportage and Sorento SUV as well as the continued popularity of the K3 compact sedan.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the company’s strong SUV line-up contributed to the steady sales, with sales of the Sorento and Telluride SUV each recording a 35 percent and 26.2 percent increase from January 2020.

Kia will focus on achieving its 2021 global sales target of 2.92 million units, while building sales momentum and profitability through new model line-ups, including the company’s first dedicated BEV model, Sportage SUV, and the all-new K7 sedan.

* Sales results are based on wholesale.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

SOURCE: Kia