Kia announces February 2022 global sales results

Kia Corporation recorded total global sales of 221,152 units in February 2022, a 4.7 percent increase year on year.

In the month of February, Kia showed robust performance following the release of competitive new models, such as the all-new Niro and Carens vehicle, strategically offered in the Indian market. The gradual improvement in supply disruptions also supported this performance.

Korea sales

Kia recorded sales of 39,560 units in Korea, a 5.3 percent increase from February 2021.

SUV models contributed to the company’s strong sales in its home market. The Sorento SUV recorded a sales volume of 4,776 units sold, alongside the Sportage SUV which recorded 3,781 units.

Sales outside of Korea

Sales outside of Korea also increased 4.5 percent compared to the same month last year with 181,592 units sold.

In markets outside of Korea, the Sportage and Seltos SUV led the sales momentum with 20,987 and 20,877 units sold respectively. These figures were followed by the Rio subcompact sedan which sold 18,427 units.

Going forward, Kia will continue to flexibly adjust its production in line with inventory status and to minimize production disruption.

The company will also focus on creating positive sales momentum and enhancing profitability through new models, such as the all-new Niro and Kia EV6, battery electric vehicle. The Kia EV6, the company’s first dedicated all-electric model, has been named the 2022 European Car of the Year, becoming the first Korean brand to win the prestigious accolade as a clear evidence of the company’s transition to sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Feb-22 Feb-21 YoY change Jan-22 MoM change 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YTD change Korea sales 39,560 37,583 5.3% 37,038 6.8% 76,598 79,064 -3.1% Overseas sales 181,592 173,731 4.5% 176,202 3.1% 357,794 357,983 -0.1% Global sales 221,152 211,314 4.7% 213,240 3.7% 434,392 437,047 -0.6%

* Sales results are based on wholesale.

* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

