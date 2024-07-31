Kevin Bangston appointed President and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services North America

Manager changes from his current positions as President and CEO of Thomas Built Buses and CEO of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation

Kevin Bangston has been appointed to the position of President and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services North America, effective September 1, 2024. He is currently President and CEO of Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation. In his new position he will be responsible for Daimler Truck Financial Services (DTFS) in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Bangston has over 25 years of experience in the transportation industry and is well-equipped to lead the DTFS North American business into the next era. He started his career at Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) in 2001 working in corporate finance. His success in various roles led to international leadership positions in Germany, Indonesia, and Japan.

“I am extremely happy and proud that we can bring Kevin into the Daimler Truck Financial Services leadership team”, said Stephan Unger, CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services GmbH. “With his leadership skills, his experience and deep knowledge of the transportation industry, Kevin will further develop our business and lead our transformation in North America from pure financial to a complete commercial vehicle service provider.”

“Kevin’s proven leadership track record and broad experience across both DTNA and the larger Daimler Truck organization positions him well for success in his new position” said John O’Leary, President and CEO of DTNA. “We look forward to having him as a member of our DTNA Operating Committee (OpCom) and working together to continue provide our customers and dealers the industry leading service and support they expect and deserve.”

Bangston succeeds Richard Howard who has decided to retire effective July 31st after a successful career at DTNA and DTFS. Over a span of more than 31 years Howard held leadership positions in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. “We cannot express how thankful we are for Richard´s achievements during his whole career. His leadership, motivation, dedication, and deep knowledge of the truck industry has always been essential for our culture and our success. We wish him all the best for his future”, said Unger and O`Leary.

The succession of Kevin Bangston at Thomas Build Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation will be communicated in due course. In the meantime, Bangston will continue to support both businesses on an interim basis.

