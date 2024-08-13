Kerbo Charge: Through-pavement electric vehicle charging trial – a first for London!

Enfield Council has launched a through-pavement Electric Vehicle (EV) charging channel pilot that will make it much easier for residents with street parking to move from diesel/petrol cars to electric

The ‘Kerbo Charge’ system, which is funded by residents, will help improve air quality across the borough and reduce CO2 emissions, in line with the Council’s climate action targets for the borough to become cleaner and greener for all who live, work and study within it.

The breakthrough EV charging channels make it possible for residents with street parking, estimated to be 60 per cent of Enfield households, to safely charge their car from their home supply which is five to ten times cheaper than using public chargers.

Enfield Council is the first local authority in London to trial the innovative Kerbo Charge technology after successful rollouts in several towns and cities across the UK.

When residents charge their car, they insert their charging cable into the channel and the specially designed lid closes behind, just like a zip. This takes away a potentially dangerous trip hazard that can result from loose cables stretching across public footpaths.

The introduction of the Kerbo Charge channels makes owning an EV much more attractive to those who do not have off-street parking, as residents can then charge off-peak for as little as 7.5p / kWh or 7p / mile.[1]

Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste at Enfield Council, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “We are delighted to be working with Kerbo Charge on such a ground-breaking trial which is the first of its kind for a London borough.

“I hope the pilot scheme is a huge success, as it will encourage those thinking of purchasing an EV to do so, as the cost-effective technology will provide residents with a safe and convenient way to charge their vehicles and contribute towards a greener Enfield.”

Resident Chris Richmond, who is participating in the trial, said: “With the Kerbo Charge solution, I finally have the confidence to sell my petrol car and switch to electric. It’s a game-changer for those of us who live in areas without off-street parking. Using on-street public charging was making the switch difficult as the charge costs were expensive, but we can now make the most of cheaper green energy at home”

The latest data from Zap Map, a UK-wide map of electric car charging points that helps electric car drivers locate and navigate to their nearest EV charging point, shows there is no economic incentive to move from petrol/diesel cars to electric unless drivers can charge at home (or work), because public chargers cost more per mile than petrol[2].

Michael Goulden, CEO and Co-founder of Kerbo Charge said: “This trial represents a significant step forward in our efforts to create greener, more sustainable cities. By providing our solution to residents in Enfield, we are not only facilitating their transition to electric vehicles but also making a substantial impact on reducing air pollution and supporting Enfield Council with their aim to be a carbon-neutral borough by 2040.”

SOURCE: Kerbo Charge