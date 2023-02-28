Kenworth to celebrate 100th anniversary at Mid-America Trucking Show

Features T680 Signature and W900 Limited Edition models, history trailer, vintage 1923 Kenworth flatbed

Kenworth will continue its 100th anniversary celebration at the Mid-America Trucking Show March 30 – April 1 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

A new Kenworth W900 Limited Edition will be on display in the Kenworth booth (No. 32025) in the South Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. Both models are available for order in 2023 during the 100th anniversary celebration. The booth also will include a vintage 1923 Kenworth flatbed truck and a Kenworth 100th anniversary-themed 52-ft trailer. The trailer features a timeline of Kenworth’s history through photos and information that date back to the company’s founding in 1923 to present time. A late model Certified Pre-Owned Kenworth T680 also will be showcased in the booth.

Two additional trucks – a T680 Signature Edition and W900 Limited Edition – will participate in a Ride and Drive event from Kenworth’s outdoor booths (No. 91850 and No. 91900).

The T680 Signature Edition Diamond VIT features a black interior with legacy red stitching accents throughout the cab and sleeper. The package also includes Kenworth 100 branded GT703 seats with red accents special brushed platinum dash and door trim, and Kenworth 100 logo stitched into the sleeper back wall. Exterior features include a black onyx grille and side air intake, and prominent Kenworth 100 badges on the sleeper. An optional Kenworth 100 exhaust shield cutout and black anodized grille mesh are also available on mid-roof configurations. The special truck is available with Kenworth’s 76-inch mid- and high-roof sleeper configurations.

The special Kenworth W900 Limited Edition features all-black Limited Edition Diamond VIT interior with a 100th anniversary driver and passenger seats. Other interior features include a special edition steering wheel, brushed platinum dash and door trim, and Kenworth 100 logos throughout on the sleeper doors and thresholds. Exterior elements include a Kenworth 100 sun visor and badges. A Kenworth 100 exhaust shield cutout is optional. Each Kenworth W900 Limited Edition will be serialized – for example, 001 through 900 – in order of build date and sequence with a special Limited Edition badge on the glovebox. The truck is offered in three configurations – Extended Day Cab, and in 86-inch Studio Sleeper, and 72-inch Flat Top sleeper sizes.

Both the T680 Signature Edition and W900 Limited Edition are available in new signature paint colors, including Century Platinum, Century Black Red, Century Red and Century Gold.

SOURCE: Kenworth