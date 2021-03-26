Kenworth C500 now available with Bendix ESP system

The Kenworth C500 is Kenworth’s largest workhorse truck with a GCWR up to 500,000 pounds. It can be used for a variety of tough off-road and heavy-haul applications.

The Bendix stability system for the Kenworth C500 comes with the Bendix 6S/6M configuration, which has six sensors and six modulators, and includes Bendix® Smart ATC™ Automatic Traction Control and Bendix® ESP®.

The Bendix technology is designed to help stabilize the vehicle during loss of control situations on dry, wet, snow, and ice-covered roadways. In addition to using sensors that monitor lateral acceleration, as found on some roll-only systems, the Bendix® ESP® full-stability system also uses sensors to monitor steering angle and vehicle direction. This allows for detection of a vehicle’s impending loss of stability and automatic intervention through de-throttling of the engine and selective application of tractor steer and drive axle brakes, along with trailer brakes, helping the driver to maintain control of the vehicle in a variety of situations.

Bendix notes that its safety technologies complement safe driving practices and are not intended to enable or encourage aggressive driving. No commercial vehicle safety technology replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driver training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times.

SOURCE: Kenworth