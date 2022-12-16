Ken Ramirez appointed as Head of Global Commercial Vehicle Business & Airton Cousseau appointed as Head of Central and South America Business at Hyundai Motor

Effective January 1, 2023 Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) will appoint Ken Ramirez, current President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Brazil and Hyundai Motor Central and South America Region to the corporate position of Executive Vice President, head of Global Commercial Vehicle Business Division for Hyundai Motor Company, reporting to Jay Chang, Global CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

São Paulo, Dec. 16, 2022 — Effective January 1, 2023 Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) will appoint Ken Ramirez, current President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Brazil and Hyundai Motor Central and South America Region to the corporate position of Executive Vice President, head of Global Commercial Vehicle Business Division for Hyundai Motor Company, reporting to Jay Chang, Global CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

“We are deeply grateful for Ken’s strong leadership and successful business transformation in Brazil and across the Central and South America Region. As one of the top global executives of Hyundai, we wish him the best in his promotion to lead the Global Commercial Vehicle Business at HMC “, said President & CEO of Americas SR and President & Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company José Muñoz.

Ken joined Hyundai in 2021 with over three decades of experience in the automotive industry, holding various leadership positions across Europe, USA, Japan, Mexico and Latin America, in the Renault-Nissan Alliance and PSA Group.

Following Ken’s promotion, Airton Cousseau will be appointed his successor as President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Brazil and Hyundai Motor Central and South America Region as the company looks to continue the positive momentum in the region. Airton comes to Hyundai for the second time after making the start-up of sales operations and launch of HB20 in Brazil in 2012 and reports to President & CEO of Americas SR and President & Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company José Muñoz.

“Airton brings significant global automotive experience having lead teams in the USA, Mexico, China and Latin America,” said Mr. Muñoz. “Through his leadership in these diverse global markets, he has driven automotive business results. Airton will be an integral part of our regional leadership team and his unique skillset and experience will carry forward the strong foundation built over the past two years and support the continued growth of Hyundai in the Central and South America region.”

SOURCE: Hyundai