Kelley Blue Book Report: New-vehicle prices increase year over year in February, with record EV incentives and booming six-figure vehicle sales

The monthly new-vehicle average transaction price (ATP) report from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book was released today. Key takeaways from February include:

Quote from Erin Keating, Executive Analyst Cox Automotive

“February marks the five-year anniversary of the last ‘clean month’ of data prior to the global COVID pandemic that shifted the automotive landscape. Compared to February 2020, ATP is up 25% while incentives are down 13% and monthly sales are down 9%. Auto loan rates are higher now as well, making new-vehicle affordability a real challenge for most households.”

“While affordability is a challenge for many households, six-figure vehicles continue to sell well and have experienced a four-fold increase in sales volume since early 2020. The income divide remains a key issue for new-vehicle sales momentum, as the industry continues to count on high income households with prime and super prime credit scores to drive sales.”