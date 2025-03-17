Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK introduces autonomous public transportation technology to Italy

Karsan continues to break new ground in European countries!

Another giant step from Karsan that shapes the future of autonomous public transportation in Europe! Karsan, which has become a global brand in public transportation, has introduced its autonomous technology to Italy after Spain. In this context, Karsan offered the participants the opportunity to experience the innovative technologies of Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK with the test drive organized by SASA, the public transportation authority of Bolzano, Italy. The test drive, which was carried out with the participation of Daniel Alfreider, Vice President of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Councilor for Infrastructure and Mobility, Martin Vallazza, Director of the Infrastructure and Mobility Department of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Astrid Kofler, President of SASA, and Ruggero Rossi de Mio, General Manager of SASA, draws attention as one of the important steps shaping the future of autonomous public transportation in Europe. Playing a leading role in the transformation of the world’s public transportation infrastructure with its electric and autonomous vehicles, Karsan continues to attract attention with its innovative models and pioneering technologies. Karsan, which recently introduced the world’s first Level-4 public transportation vehicle Autonomous e-ATAK, which can move without a driver on a planned route, to Madrid, the capital of Spain, has now introduced its innovative driverless transportation technology in Bolzano, Italy.

The event was held with the participation of Daniel Alfreider, Vice President of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Councilor for Infrastructure and Mobility, Martin Vallazza, Director of the Infrastructure and Mobility Department of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Astrid Kofler, President of SASA, and Ruggero Rossi de Mio, General Manager of SASA, as well as officials from Karsan’s base in Italy, Karsan Europe and ADASTEC. Karsan, which organized an Autonomous e-ATAK test drive in Bolzano, north of Italy, also offered the participants the opportunity to experience the country’s first autonomous bus.

He showed off his skills at the Vadena Safety Park Circuit!

Organized by Bolzano’s public transport authority SASA, the event stands out as one of the important steps shaping the future of autonomous public transport in Europe. The test drive organization, which also includes Karsan Europe and ADASTEC, will provide a critical evaluation opportunity for sustainable and smart transportation solutions in the region. With the test drive carried out at the Safety Park track near Bolzano, Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK also introduced autonomous technology in public transportation to Italy. Specially designed for safe driving simulations and advanced automation tests, the track offered an ideal environment to observe the performance of the Autonomous e-ATAK in different traffic scenarios. During the test drive in the closed area, the autonomous e-ATAK operated completely autonomously without a driver, demonstrating the performance and safety of autonomous driving technology in detail. Equipped with competent maneuverability, the Autonomous e-ATAK demonstrated high performance with its successful handling by stably passing tight corners. It received full marks from the authorities with the comfort of the operation it offered.

The first and only in the world with 35 thousand passenger experience!

Autonomous e-ATAK, the world’s first Level 4 autonomous electric bus, developed by Karsan together with its technology partner ADASTEC, broke new ground in the world by carrying passengers on a 5-kilometer route for 1.5 years on the Michigan State University campus in the USA. In Stavanger, Norway, Autonomous e-ATAK, which has been experiencing ticketed passengers in open traffic since 2022, has recently expanded its existing route by updating it with a route containing a tunnel and successfully passed another difficult test as the first autonomous vehicle to pass through the tunnel. Following the USA, Norway, France, Romania, Finland and Turkey, Karsan plans to make deliveries to Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden in the first half of 2025. Thus, the autonomous e-ATAK continues to be the world’s first and only level-4 autonomous bus that carries passengers in open traffic with 11 autonomous projects at 10 different points.

Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK is ready for continuous service!

Equipped with the Advanced Sensor Package, Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK uses a combination of LiDAR, Radar, RGB Cameras, GNSS and state-of-the-art sensors that work together to provide precise navigation and situational awareness in different weather conditions. The vehicle, which can reach a speed of 40 km / h in autonomous driving in all weather conditions, day or night, is what a bus driver does; It performs all operations such as approaching the stops on the route, managing the getting on and off processes, providing dispatch and management at intersections and crossings and traffic lights without a driver. With a length of 8.3 meters, Karsan Autonomous e- ATAK stands out as a sustainable and high-capacity transit solution that can efficiently meet urban transportation demands. The ability of the bus to be fully charged in 5 hours with AC units and 3 hours with DC units ensures that the vehicle is ready for continuous service.

SOURCE: Karsan