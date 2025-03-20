Karma Automotive’s next-generation of extended-range electric vehicles (EREV) breaks cover with the stunning Amaris 2-door coupe

Amaris will deliver a zero-comprises mix of exclusivity, high-performance and efficiency, and is anticipated for production in Q4/2026

Karma Automotive today unveils the Amaris, the company’s first production 2-door coupe which will feature a more powerful, next-generation Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) powertrain and stunning design following in the footsteps of the Karma Kaveya super-coupe. Previewed today with its production-intent exterior, Amaris is anticipated to begin production in Q4/2026.

The company also announces that the Gyesera 4-door, which was previously unveiled as an EV, will instead arrive later this year with an EREV powertrain and revised styling. This shift in powertrain strategy is in response to changes in the near-term market demand for EVs – which has caused similar reassessments by many brands in the premium and ultra-luxury segments – and further has lead Karma Automotive to postpone the launch of the fully-electric Karma Kaveya super-coupe until 2027.

Amaris and Gyesera both utilize evolutions of the all-aluminum spaceframe architecture originated by the groundbreaking Karma Revero, thereby benefiting from accelerated development timetables. Upon its introduction, Gyesera will succeed the Revero.

“Karma Automotive remains at the forefront of EREV powertrains, and believes now more than ever that the freedom of refueling either with gasoline or electricity is ideally suited to the marketplace,” says Marques McCammon, President, Karma Automotive. “With our gorgeous Amaris 2-door coupe and soon-to-be-revealed Gyesera 4-door, we’re building a range of vehicles that will deliver exceptional EV torque and performance paired with worry-free cruising range, a combination that only EREV can deliver.”

The powerful yet timelessly elegant carbon fiber and aluminum body of the Amaris features the latest evolution of the Comet Line design language first established with the Karma Kaveya super-coupe. With Amaris, this feature line originates in the sculpted cowl aft of the nose, continuing rearward in an arc across the hood, descending rearward to amplify the wide, aggressive rear track. 22” Constellation wheels, crafted in forged aluminum, fully-establish the purposeful, fluid stance of the Amaris. The voluptuous clamshell hood – incorporating Karma’s Target Lighting signature – creates a seamless transition and visual flow to the front fenders. The Backslash design element punctuates the space between the front wheels and the “swan doors,” which gracefully pivot upwards to dramatic effect. Its sleek rear glass profile concludes with an aero pass-through spoiler that reduces aerodynamic drag while creating rear axle downforce for increased stability at high speeds. The Americana-inspired side exhaust further signals performance and capability.

The Amaris will feature a more powerful evolution of Karma Automotive’s proven EREV powertrain utilizing a larger, turbocharged 4-Cylinder ICE generator. Resulting acceleration from 0-60mph is estimated at less than 3.5 seconds, culminating with an estimated top speed of 165mph. Pricing remains to be announced.

SOURCE: Karma Automotive