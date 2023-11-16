John Lawler to discuss plan to compete and grow with Ford+ at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Ford CFO John Lawler will discuss how the company is meeting evolving customer needs through the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference.

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 – Ford CFO John Lawler will discuss how the company is meeting evolving customer needs through the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. The session will be hosted by Dan Levy, senior equity research analyst, on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Lawler will share updates on how Ford’s segmentation into three customer-focused businesses – Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro – drives differentiated performance, transparency, accountability and disciplined capital allocation decisions. Additionally, he will discuss the strength and flexibility of the company’s product portfolio of gas-powered, hybrid and electric vehicles to meet customer demand, and how Ford Integrated Services creates stronger customer relationships as well as high-margin, recurring revenue streams for Ford.

SOURCE: Ford