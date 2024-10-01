Joachim Rosenberg to resign as Volvo Group Executive Board member

After many years of service Joachim Rosenberg has decided to resign from his role as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board, EVP Strategic Initiatives and President of Volvo Energy

After many years of service Joachim Rosenberg has decided to resign from his role as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board, EVP Strategic Initiatives and President of Volvo Energy. His managerial assignments within the Group will be distributed to other members of the Volvo Group Executive Board.

Joachim Rosenberg has been with the Volvo Group for 20 years and has served as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board for 13 years.

“Joachim has in his different leadership roles played a vital part to the positive growth and profitability development of the Group and I greatly appreciate his important contributions throughout the years”, says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

Joachim Rosenberg resigns as of today.

