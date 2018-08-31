Jim Zhang – Member of the Board of Directors, Volvo Car Corporation

Born: 1955
Professional experience:
|
2014- Present
|Founding Partner & Chairman, Daotong Investment Fund/Forever Nature Capital Foundation
|
2008- 2013
|Managing Director North Asia Region, The Nature Conservancy
|
2005- 2008
|
Chairman, Beijing Link Capital
|
2003-2005
|President & CEO, Asiainfo
|
2001-2003
|Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Ericsson China
|
1998- 2001
|
Executive Vice President North Region, Ericsson China
BIOGRAPHY
A highly experienced telecom executive and investor, Xingsheng (Jim) Zhang was born in Hunan, China in 1955. After attending Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications in the 1970s, he joined the Beijing Telecom Administration as an engineer. In the late 1980s he switched to the China International Telecom Construction Corporation, a part of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. Some years later, in 1992, he joined Ericsson’s China operations and held a variety of positions before becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Ericsson China. Between 2003 and 2005 he acted as President & CEO of Asiainfo, followed by a stint as Chairman of Beijing Link Capital and Managing Director for the North Asia Region of The Nature Conservancy. Since 2014 he has been Chairman of the Daotong Investment Fund. Outside work, Mr Zhang enjoys golf, skiing and scuba diving.
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.