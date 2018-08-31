Jim Zhang – Member of the Board of Directors, Volvo Car Corporation

Born: 1955

Professional experience:

2014- Present Founding Partner & Chairman, Daotong Investment Fund/Forever Nature Capital Foundation 2008- 2013 Managing Director North Asia Region, The Nature Conservancy 2005- 2008 Chairman, Beijing Link Capital 2003-2005 President & CEO, Asiainfo 2001-2003 Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Ericsson China 1998- 2001 Executive Vice President North Region, Ericsson China

BIOGRAPHY

A highly experienced telecom executive and investor, Xingsheng (Jim) Zhang was born in Hunan, China in 1955. After attending Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications in the 1970s, he joined the Beijing Telecom Administration as an engineer. In the late 1980s he switched to the China International Telecom Construction Corporation, a part of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. Some years later, in 1992, he joined Ericsson’s China operations and held a variety of positions before becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Ericsson China. Between 2003 and 2005 he acted as President & CEO of Asiainfo, followed by a stint as Chairman of Beijing Link Capital and Managing Director for the North Asia Region of The Nature Conservancy. Since 2014 he has been Chairman of the Daotong Investment Fund. Outside work, Mr Zhang enjoys golf, skiing and scuba diving.