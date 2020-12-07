Jens Brücker becomes new head of Porsche main factory

Change at the helm of Porsche’s main factory: On 18 November, Jens Brücker was appointed the new vice president of the traditional plant at the headquarters in Zuffenhausen (Germany).

Brücker succeeds Christian Friedl, who will take over as head of the Seat plant in Martorell near Barcelona (Spain) as of 1 January 2021 after 20 years at Porsche. Prior to joining Porsche, Brücker was most recently responsible for managing the Volkswagen plant in South Africa where he spent more than four years and before that he was employed by Daimler AG.

“We would like to thank Christian Friedl for his success at the company and his achievement in making our main factory fit for the future,” says Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG. “We would like to wish him all the success for his future with the Volkswagen Group.”

“Jens Brücker is an experienced production manager and strategist who we are fortunate to now have with us. Our main factory unites tradition with the future. With the iconic 911 sports car and the all-electric Taycan, there we produce two models, both playing a key role in the success of the Porsche Group.”

SOURCE: Porsche