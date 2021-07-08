Jeep® reveals first images of all-new 2022 electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Today, during Stellantis EV Day 2021, the Jeep® brand revealed the first images of its all-new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid

The fifth generation of the Grand Cherokee, which over the past 30 years has become the most awarded SUV in history, earning countless industry accolades and achieving more than 7 million in global sales, will be officially unveiled at the 2021 New York International Auto Show and will include the full range of the Grand Cherokee lineup.

The introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is another step toward expanding electrification and strengthening the Jeep brand’s vision of “Zero Emission, 100% Freedom” in a year in which the Jeep brand celebrates 80 years of achievements and innovations.

SOURCE: Stellantis