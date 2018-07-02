Home > News Releases > Jeep to get five year warranty, three year servicing and five year roadside assistance across all models

July 2, 2018

Jeep, the brand best known for 4×4, will now get 5-3-5, following a bold new initiative that offers even greater peace of mind for customers considering buying one of its award-winning SUVs.

The 5-3-5 campaign, which starts this week (2 July), consists of a five year warranty, a three year servicing programme, plus five years roadside assistance.

It’s all part of a major push to further underline the Jeep brand’s confidence in the quality of its vehicle line-up, and to offer even greater value and peace of mind to new customers buying a Jeep vehicle for the first time.

The offer applies to all models in the current Jeep line-up – Wrangler, Renegade, Compass, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee, and will run until further notice.

“There has never been a better time to buy a new Jeep vehicle,” says Andrew Tracey, Country Manager, Jeep UK.“I am delighted to announce that Jeep UK is launching this attractive 5-3-5 programme, which makes an already very good Jeep range even more appealing. The offer of a five-year manufacturer’s warranty especially gives customers real peace of mind.”

