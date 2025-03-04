Jeep® confirms next-generation Compass will be revealed in Europe; Production begins in Melfi, Italy

Following the recent teaser of the all-new Jeep Compass, the brand confirms the global reveal will take place in Europe this spring

Following the recent teaser of the all-new Jeep Compass, the brand confirms the global reveal will take place in Europe this spring. European production of the Next-generation Compass, built on the STLA Medium platform, remains on track to begin this year in Melfi, Italy, where the photos distributed today were taken.

The new Jeep Compass will offer an expanded powertrain lineup to meet the diverse needs and preferences of customers: e-Hybrid, e-Hybrid plug-in, and fully electric options, with all-wheel drive available on select models. Regardless of powertrain choice, the Jeep Compass powers possibility with affordable Jeep® capability, best-in-class performance, and state-of-the-art technology.

SOURCE: Stellantis