Jeep® Commander PHEV debuts at 2019 Shanghai Auto Show

A plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) version of the Jeep® Commander, a five-passenger vehicle developed for the Chinese market and produced at the GAC FCA plant in Changsha, has been revealed at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show in China. This new model is equipped with batteries that are rechargeable from an external power outlet and offers a pure electric performance of approximately 70 kilometers. The electric unit will work in synergy with the 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine to increase efficiency and performance. The Jeep Commander debuted at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show.

SOURCE: FCA