Jeep® brand’s all-electric presence at the 2022 Paris Motor Show

Press and public introduction of the Jeep® Avenger, the brand’s first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV)

The Jeep ® brand will showcase a 100 percent electrified presence at the 2022 Paris Motor Show (Mondial de L’Automobile 2022), with a stand fully dedicated to the introduction of the all-new fully electric Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first-ever BEV.

The stand will display an energetic, vibrant, and visually dynamic look featuring a rock crawling display, to provide the right staging for the media and public reveal of the Jeep Avenger. The all-electric Jeep Avenger will offer Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market delivering a targeted electric range of 400 kilometers, combined with modern and technologically advanced interior, with plenty of space for people and cargo.

The new Avenger will be revealed during a press conference hosted by Christian Meunier, the Jeep Brand CEO, at 2 p.m. CET on October 17th. Customers will be able to make reservations for a launch edition of the new BEV immediately after the press conference.

“The new Jeep Avenger spearheads the introduction of a portfolio of all-new Jeep BEVs in Europe.” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “It offers Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the market and during its introduction at the Paris Motor Show, we’ll showcase why it is a great all-electric Jeep brand alternative to current players in the segment. The Jeep Avenger is a milestone for our growth plans in key European markets, such as France, and on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world.”

The Jeep Avenger will join an already fully electrified European line-up which include 4xe versions of the Jeep Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade. It will also be followed early next year by the launch of the 4xe version of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee. In countries such as Germany and France, the Jeep brand offers only electrified SUVs and by the end of the year almost all of the major markets in Continental Europe will offer only electrified SUVs.

The Jeep fully electric plan, revealed in September, builds upon this 4xe momentum, calling for the development of a portfolio of capable, fully electric vehicles for Europe. The brand will introduce four zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2025, with offerings in the main volume segments, including the Jeep Recon and the Wagoneer “S”, two all new and all-electric vehicles that will compete in the global mid-size SUV segment.

As a result of this product onslaught, all the Jeep vehicles on sale in the region will be 100% electric by 2030.

SOURCE: Jeep