Jeep® brand to become 100 percent electrified in Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Nordics and Portugal this year with new hybrid versions of Compass and Renegade

The Jeep ® brand moves towards offering only an electrified SUV portfolio in Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Nordics and Portugal with New Hybrid Versions of Compass and Renegade by the end of this year.

The introduction of these new hybrid versions offers customers a new point of entry into the electrified Jeep range when they arrive on the market in March. These new models join the successful plug-in-hybrid 4xe versions, which currently account for more than 25 percent of the brand’s total sales in Europe. In markets such as France, Jeep 4xe models reached more than 50 percent of total sales while in Italy, the largest Jeep brand market in Europe, Jeep was the leading brand in the LEV market, including Battery Electric Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrids.

“Today’s announcement builds upon the success of our current 4xe plug-in-hybrid portfolio, and is another step towards the comprehensive electrification of our full product line-up in Europe” said Antonella Bruno – Head of Jeep Brand Europe. “The Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid offer a new entry point into our electrified portfolio expanding our sales momentum by offering more hybrid options to more European customers. This product expansion will continue in the summer of this year with the introduction of the 4xe version of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee.”

New Hybrid Electric Option

The new models debut an advanced hybrid system featuring a new 4-cylinder 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, from the Global Small Engine family, which delivers 130 hp and 240 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a new 7-speed 7HDT300 dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The propulsion system includes a built-in 48-volt 15-kW (20-hp) electric motor delivering 55 Nm of torque – equivalent to 135 Nm at gearbox input level – which can propel the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is turned off. The new versions offer up to 15 percent lower consumption and CO 2 emissions than the previous petrol models.

Courtesy of the new hybrid technology, the Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid models offer a new alternative in the two-wheel-drive segment. Customers can keep their driving habits intact and enjoy an authentic hybrid driving experience, with full-electric propulsion available at start-up, when travelling at low speeds, cruising and in parking maneuvers.

Designed for Hybrid Performance

The new 4-cylinder turbocharged engine has been designed to be the best fit for hybrid usage, to optimise thermodynamics, and therefore to save on fuel consumption. It operates on the Miller cycle which improves thermal efficiency and offers a high compression ratio (12.5:1), a new cylinder head with compact combustion chamber, dual variable valve timing and special ‘high-tumble’ intake ducts. Also new is the high-pressure direct injection system, operating at up to 350 bar. This petrol engine delivers an output of 130 hp, while peak torque reaches 240 Nm. A belt starter generator is also installed in the petrol engine, to guarantee fast and silent transitions when restarting.

The braking system of the new Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid includes the Intelligent Brake System which includes an ‘auto-charge’ feature using mixed regenerative braking to maximise the recovery of kinetic energy and improves efficiency.

An evolution of the driving experience

Courtesy of the new propulsion system, the hybrid models deliver a versatile and relaxing driving experience, with various features allowing the vehicle to move in electric mode (“EV features”). These include:

Silent Start : starts the vehicle with no need to turn on the petrol engine, by using an “EV” pure-electric, silent driving mode

: starts the vehicle with no need to turn on the petrol engine, by using an “EV” pure-electric, silent driving mode Energy Recovery : recovers energy that would otherwise be wasted when the vehicle decelerates (e-Coasting) and during braking (Regenerative Braking);

: recovers energy that would otherwise be wasted when the vehicle decelerates (e-Coasting) and during braking (Regenerative Braking); Boost & Load Point Shift : ‘e-Boosting’ allows an increase in torque to the wheels thanks to the electric motor that supports the petrol engine; moreover, by taking advantage of the (drive or braking) torque delivered by the electric motor, it is possible to optimise the operating point of the petrol engine;

: ‘e-Boosting’ allows an increase in torque to the wheels thanks to the electric motor that supports the petrol engine; moreover, by taking advantage of the (drive or braking) torque delivered by the electric motor, it is possible to optimise the operating point of the petrol engine; Electric Drive: the vehicle can travel in silence and with zero emissions using only the electric motor, while the petrol engine is turned off.

The new Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid can run in various driving scenarios using only the electric motor (and with the petrol engine turned off). This is made possible courtesy of an array of electric operating modes known as “EV capabilities”, which include:

e-Launch : starts the vehicle using only the electric motor, when starting up or restarting at traffic lights

: starts the vehicle using only the electric motor, when starting up or restarting at traffic lights e-Creeping : the electric motor provides the start-up normally seen in automatic vehicles, at a speed that can vary from 0 km/h to the equivalent of the petrol engine idling in first gear, or in reverse (for example when maneuvering)

: the electric motor provides the start-up normally seen in automatic vehicles, at a speed that can vary from 0 km/h to the equivalent of the petrol engine idling in first gear, or in reverse (for example when maneuvering) e-Queueing : the vehicle can keep going in a traffic jam, following a ‘stop & go’ pattern in full-electric mode

: the vehicle can keep going in a traffic jam, following a ‘stop & go’ pattern in full-electric mode e-Parking: simplifies parking maneuvers, which can be carried out using electric propulsion only, to ensure a practical and quiet experience.

EV capabilities are available depending on battery charge status and the power output required.

“Upland” special Launch Edition: a concrete commitment to sustainability

The “Upland“ special-edition model has been created to emphasize the Jeep brand’s attention to the environment and its commitment to sustainability. Featuring unique aesthetic details and the use of sustainable materials and eco-friendly paints and finishes, this new special-edition model will also be available on Renegade and Compass 4xe Plug-in-Hybrid models.

The “Upland” new model is immediately recognizable for its new and exclusive “Matter Azur” exterior color and features a two-tone black roof (also sporting a new, more visible and extensive design specific to the Renegade), gloss back 17” (on Renegade) and 18” (on Compass) alloy wheels, for an even more distinctive look. Completing the unique style of the exterior are the new MetaKrome bronze finishes on the front grille rings and on the rear skid plate as well as a dedicated sticker on the hood.

In the interior, the “Upland” features extensive use of recycled materials, which characterize the headliner, the floor mats with a new, dedicated design and the exclusive SEAQUAL ® seats made of recycled plastic removed from the ocean, and sporting distinctive contrast stitching, Jeep logo on the front backrests and an organic vinyl insert on the upper part.

The effect is contemporary and distinctive, courtesy of the weave interlaced with the classic chevron motif on a black base. Plastics collected from the Mediterranean with the help of fishers are transformed by SEAQUAL ® into a polyester fiber that can be used as a genuine fabric. In the weaving phase, the SEAQUAL ® yarn is mixed with other eco-friendly fibers, all of which are natural, recycled or recovered.

On Renegade, some of the black plastic panels and components used in the interior are also derived from recycled materials, specifically from plastics previously used in a vehicle’s headlamps. The cabin also features bronze MetaKrome painted finishes on several bezels. On Compass, both the door panels and dashboard are wrapped in the same material derived from recycled plastics, while a bronze MetaKrome finish, made with eco-friendly paints, enhances the entire profile of the dashboard.

State-of-the-art connectivity and safety features

The Renegade and Compass technology offers various operating modes to provide drivers with a complete hybrid driving experience. The hybrid system can also be managed from the Hybrid Pages, which allow the driver to monitor the distribution between thermal and electric propulsion, as well as the driving history on petrol or electric. Adaptations to the instrument panel enable drivers to monitor all the hybrid system parameters and grant complete control over the driving experience.

The system includes an up to 8.4” and a 10.1” (for Compass only) Uconnect NAV system with touchscreen, as well as comprehensive on-board and remote connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The new Renegade and Compass hybrid models will come with connected services such as the pre-installed Uconnect™ Box providing access to Uconnect™ Services and a range of features that can be accessed via various touchpoints such as the My Uconnect mobile app, a smartwatch, the website, buttons on the vehicle’s ceiling lights, and voice assistants (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant).

Using the “My Uconnect” app, customers can access an array of connected services for quick and easy management of the vehicle’s status and maintenance, for remote control of location, to lock and unlock the doors, to turn the lights on, to receive support if needed and lots more.

Uconnect™ Services include:

My Assistant: to request geo-localised assistance in an emergency or if needed

My Remote: allows customers to control their vehicle remotely, anywhere and at any time

My Car: to monitor and take care of the vehicle’s status and health

My Navigation: allows owners to send their destination to the vehicle’s navigation system directly from the My Uconnect mobile app, receive real-time updates on traffic, weather and speedcams, view points of interest and update the maps over-the-air (on Compass only)

The Optional My Wi-Fi: provides an in-car hotspot that simultaneously connects up to eight electronic devices and activates the “Alexa Voice Service” (Compass only)

The optional My Alert service: customers will receive alerts, support and immediate assistance in the event of theft

Moreover, as soon as they purchase a Jeep vehicle, customers can immediately create an account by downloading the “My Uconnect” mobile app, and discover many technological and connected advantages, even before their new vehicle is delivered.

In terms of safety, the advanced standard equipment includes Traffic Sign Recognition, which reads and interprets road signs; Intelligent Speed Assist, which automatically keeps the vehicle within the speed limit advertised; Drowsy Driver Alert, which alerts drivers when their attention falters if they drop off for a moment; and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Recognition (Compass only), which slows the vehicle down to a complete stop, to avoid (or mitigate) accidents that could occur. In addition, a new Highway Assist is also available on the Jeep Compass. For the first time in a Jeep model sold in Europe, this driver assistance system offers Level 2 (L2) autonomous driving, which uses a combination of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering to automatically adjust speed and trajectory when driving on motorways.

A full line-up

The new hybrid range consists of four trim levels – Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited and S, plus the special launch edition. All are equipped with front-wheel-drive, a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine hybrid technology, which delivers 130 hp and 240 Nm of peak torque. A wide range of customization options are available, with the contrasting black roof option and up to eight different exterior paint colors for the Renegade and seven for the Compass including the new Matter Azur, specific to the “Upland”. A wide range of alloy wheel designs specific to the Renegade and Compass are also available.

SOURCE: Stellantis