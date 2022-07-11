Jaguar Land Rover presents Leoni with Gold Supplier award

Leoni was presented with the Supplier Excellence Gold Award by Jaguar Land Rover.

Leoni was presented with the Supplier Excellence Gold Award by Jaguar Land Rover. In doing so, the British automaker honored Leoni’s exceptional creativity and reliability in 2021 in times of covid-19 & semiconductor crisis. The German wiring system specialist equips various Jaguar Land Rover models with cable harnesses and other components for the vehicle electrical system and has been a development partner for many years.

Jaguar Land Rover recently honored selected suppliers for outstanding performance for the sixth time – Leoni was among the winners for the second time in a row. Neil Marsons, Director of Global Purchasing at Jaguar Land Rover, paid tribute to Leoni’s performance at the awards ceremony, saying: “’Leoni’s behavior and assistance during this incredibly challenging time in 2021 could not be faulted. They clearly had a great desire to work with Jaguar Land Rover on future programs, just as we have a great desire to work with them”.

The award in the “Exceptional Support” category recognizes Leoni’s contribution to the current market success of Jaguar and Land Rover car models. The following model series are supplied with wiring systems: Jaguar XE, XF, F-Pace, the F-Type sports car and the Range Rover Velar. Even the legendary first-generation Land Rover, manufactured from 1948 onwards, was equipped with a wiring harness from Lucas Rists, the supplier later bought by Leoni. In addition to the production and supply of cable harnesses, Leoni has also already developed some innovative series solutions for the British vehicles: for example, a busbar made of aluminum that enables a weight saving of around 1.5 kilograms per car.

Developing ideas for the future together

“On the one hand, the Gold Award reflects the exceptional support of the global Leoni team during this difficult period – which was characterized by trusting, transparent and solution-oriented cooperation,” comments Simon Rose, Leoni Vice President and Head of Account Management Jaguar Land Rover. “On the other hand, the award is also a recognition of the important role Leoni will play in the future as a strategic partner for the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.”

After all, the cooperation between Jaguar Land Rover and Leoni now extends far beyond production and logistics. In the current vehicles, part of the development responsibility for systems and components of the vehicle electrical system already lies with the supplier. Currently, Leoni supplies more than 90 percent of all high-voltage cable harnesses for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Thanks to its development expertise, a transparent and data-driven development approach and the many successful projects it has completed, in the future Leoni will work closely with Jaguar Land Rover right from the design phase of new electrical and electronic architectures. The first development projects have already started.

In addition, Leoni offers its customers a global footprint with corresponding infrastructure. Leoni’s support is characterized by its clear solution-oriented focus and covers a wide range, from build-to-print solutions to complete new developments from a single source.

