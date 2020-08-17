Jaguar Land Rover makes a statement with new site in South West London

Jaguar Land Rover opens the doors today of its first UK ‘Statement Site’ in South West London. The second site of its kind globally, this marks an exciting moment for franchise partner Guy Salmon and Jaguar Land Rover.

In its 70 years of trading, ‘Jaguar Land Rover Thames Ditton’, has evolved and expanded, now, this multi-million pound site in Sunbury-upon-Thames is where the company will reside as Guy Salmon South West London, in its new, purpose built, state-of-the-art facility.

The new Statement Site sits on the border of Surrey and Greater London offering a convenient location inside the M25, near to well-known landmarks such as Hampton Court Palace, Twickenham Stadium and only a few miles from London Heathrow.

After two years of construction, the new site stands five floors high and spreads over a substantial 17,000sqm footprint with over 400 parking spaces. Previously Guy Salmon South West London employed 145 staff across its sites but the construction and opening of its new premises has created many more job opportunities in the area.

Inside the new showroom, the customer experience is unlike any other in the UK, housing the complete portfolio of Jaguar’s and Land Rover’s vehicles, products and services. The showroom accommodates over 130 new and used vehicles, a display of Classic Jaguars and Land Rovers, a Special Vehicle Operations centre with a bespoke commissioning suite and exclusive ‘SVO’ lounge. Throughout, family lounges, quiet zones and cafés with WiFi cater for all customers’ needs ensuring that Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover provides a real destination for new and returning customers.

The centrepiece to the design-led property is a living wall that stands at 60sq metres, giving customers a glimpse of Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to its ‘Destination Zero’ strategy for a cleaner, safer and sustainable future. The building has been designed and built to create an ultra-efficient environment; excellent insulation, wastewater recycling and extensive EV charging points are key features.

Guy Salmon South West London is home to world-class workshop facilities. Located on the second floor is a Bodyshop, 26 ramps, two dedicated MOT test lanes and a cosmetic repair area. State-of-the-art technology, such as the fully automated 4-wheel alignment system, and prestigious Service reception add even greater levels of quality and care: A fully covered, three-lane drive-in reception area provides customers with a valet-style service for quick and convenient delivery or collection of their vehicle for service.

Steve Gough and Rob Frewer, Jaguar Land Rover Franchise Directors for Sytner Group are delighted to be working with Jaguar Land Rover on this unique Statement site. “This is an exciting day for us all. Guy Salmon Jaguar Land Rover provides a premium service and this site encapsulates everything that ‘premium’ should be; beautiful design and state-of-the-art technology. We are delighted to be at the forefront of the Jaguar Land Rover customer retailer experience in the UK and we look forward to welcoming our first customers”.

The new Jaguar Land Rover Statement Site represents a significant addition to our UK retailer network. With our partners at Guy Salmon we are offering a new experience for customers and have created an outstanding retail environment that uses beautiful design and the latest technology to reduce environmental impact and provide the local community with jobs and services. We know there is continued demand for showroom experiences, proven by the footfall we’ve experienced nationally since lockdown easing, and with Guy Salmon South West London we have created an environment that is convenient to get to, a joy to be in and delivers excellent services and products for our customers, our hope is that they return to us time and time again RAWDON GLOVER

JAGUAR LAND ROVER UK MANAGING DIRECTOR

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover