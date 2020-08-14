JAC Motors sales increased by 33.6% in July to achieve consecutive 4 months positive year-on-year growth

At present, with the continuous improvement of the overall recovery of China`s economic operation, the forming of new development pattern is accelerating with the domestic major circulation as the main body, and both domestic and international circulation promote each other, both ends of supply and demand in the manufacturing sector continuously rebound. Driven by the continuous promotion of automobile consumption policies in different locations, the market recovery is gradually emerging. In July 2020, JAC Motors achieved sales of 36,800 vehicles, with an year-on-year increase of 33.6%, and achieved positive year-on-year growth for the fourth consecutive month, showing a strong momentum of development.

Overcome risk and strive for high-quality development

Since this year, facing the sudden outbreak of the pandemic, JAC achieves a stable and orderly development of enterprise management by prevention and control of pandemic on one hand and resume production on the other.

In the first half of the year, the cumulative sales of various types of vehicles reaches 215,000 units, with the decline continues to narrow, and the effect of structural adjustment further demonstrates. In July, the sales of JAC continues to climb with increase of a variety of products.

Influenced by the factors such as investment in new and existing infrastructure and overloading management, commercial vehicle continues the growth trend. JAC truck achieves 23,000 units sales in July, a 40.8% YoY growth, among which the light commercial vehicles reaches 16,700 units and a 26.7% YoY increase. As the pillar business sector of JAC Motors, LCV performs quite stable in the market. Besides, heavy commercial vehicle exceeds 4,500 units in July, a YoY increase of 98.9%.

As for Passenger cars, boosted by factor such as acceleration of macroeconomic recovery and policy-driven automobile consumption, people`s consumption ability and willingness to buy cars have ascended and the market performance showed a better recovery trend. In July, JAC passenger car sales reaches 12,700 units, which is an YoY increase of 29.3%. Among them, JS4 and JS7 models have received warm market respond, and realized year-on-year and month-on-month growths for SUV segment.

In the first half of the year, JAC has launched products such as JS7 and JS4 and BEV coupe iC5, further meeting the differentiated market demands. In the second half of the year, JAC will also have a variety of newly developed and upgraded key products to be launched, covering segments of SUV, pickup, light trucks, heavy trucks, new energy vehicles, etc.

The cumulative sales for the previous 7 months as 246,200 units shows a YoY 6.3% decrease, which is a decline narrowed by 4.7% from the previous month. The cumulative sales decline has continued to narrow since April, showing the spirit of Showing sword” of JAC Motors against difficulties and challenges and keep forging ahead.

Pioneering and innovative, press the fast-forward button of transformation and upgrading

Over the years, JAC Motors has always adhere to innovation-driven, invest 3% to 5% of annual sales revenue to RD, and JAC has a high level RD team of 3500 professionals. Adhering to the key technology RD route of energy saving, environmental protection, safety, intelligence, network and comfort, JAC RD team has made remarkable achievements in the product intelligent experience and environmental protection. As of the first half of the year, JAC Motors has a total of 14,457 granted patents, ranking in the forefront of China`s automobile enterprises, and continue to transform advanced technology into improvement of the user experience.

Intelligence is the future of vehicle industry, JAC constantly promote product upgrades and vigorously promote technological innovation.. Adhering to the spirit of hard work, and basing on the national level science and technology industry base formed by the industrial chain and long-term dynamic benchmark research by the team of technical artisans, JAC brings more safe, reliable, experience upgraded high-quality products to global consumers. In the field of connected vehicle system, JAC Motors has completed the research of second generation self-driving car, with automatic driving capacity on open road, providing nine intelligent services, and has realized the remote upgrade of on-board software technology applications, which are sustainable to provide users with personalized services. Newly laughed products in this year such in China as SUV JS7 and JS4, BEV coupe iC5, lead the new ear of travel mode with super intelligence, and bring younger, more sporty, intelligent and high-quality value experience. In the second half of the year, the JS8, a new medium- and large SUV that combines aesthetics and practicality with the need for easy travel, will further provide users with smarter, safer and more comfortable travel solutions when they are launched.

Customer-oriented and keep creating user value. In order to bring a better car life experience, JAC Motors has established the J-Health technology brand as early as 2016, to strictly select environmental friendly interior materials, and constantly improve the level of in-car air quality control. Recently certified by China Automotive Technology Research Center as the “5A class CN95 intelligent and health cockpit”, the hatchback sports car j7, meets the car standard class N95 filtration effect, with active, no dead angle dynamic disinfection and sterilization effect, so that users can get intimate health protection. With continuous efforts on health and safety, JAC Motors keep bringing high-quality car experience to users and get good return from the market.

With the further deepening of strategic cooperation with Volkswagen, JAC Motors says that it will accelerate the transformation and upgrading, strive to be in the forefront in the field of intelligent travel such as electrification, connected system, ride-sharing and autopilot, and will adhere to benchmarking the German VDA quality standards, meet users’ customized car needs by differentiated product matrix to create a better car life.

