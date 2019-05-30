JAC and Volkswagen have deployed intelligent fields, smart city projects to be settled in Hefei

On May 27th,2019, Under the witness of Anhui Province Governor Mr.Li Jinbin, Volkswagen Group China with its wholly-owned subsidiary Mobility Asia, have signed a strategic framework cooperation agreement in Barcelona,Spain regarding the smart city project with Hefei City Government and JAC. This project aims to improve the quality of government services and public welfare in Hefei, and give the city a boost for becoming a world-class smart city.

As the representatives of this cooperation, the Mayor of Hefei Ms.Ling Yun, Chairman of JAC Mr.An Jin, CEO of Volkswagen Group China Dr. Stephan W?llenstein, Executive Vice President of Volkswagen Group China who also serves as CEO of Mobility Asia Mr. Weiming Soh have all attended the ceremony.

The cooperation marks an important progress for the Smart City project initiated by Volkswagen Group China and will give Hefei city a boost for becoming a world-class advanced city. Focusing on the future, the partners will strive for an upper hand in the intelligent travel field of electrification, interconnection, car hailing service, and autonomous driving, leading the development of mobile travel in the new era. Nowadays, social life is undergoing fundamental changes. Many cutting-edge technologies such as car hailing service and autonomous driving are constantly integrating different aspects of daily life. It is believed that through this smart city project, Hefei will become a technology benchmark for many cities in China.

According to the agreement, under the support of Hefei Municipal Government Volkswagen Group China will cooperate with Mobility Asia and JAC in the smart travel platform such as car hailing, short-time vehicle rental, and autonomous driving technology, among which the autonomous driving technology featured as the foundation of smart traveling will become an important part of this cooperation. In the field of autonomous driving technology, JAC, Volkswagen Group China and Mobility Asia will make full use of their respective resources and capabilities to jointly carry out research and development of the driving travel services (AV MaaS) including autonomous driving vehicles (self-driving taxis), fleet operations, customer travel service platforms, etc.

SOURCE: JAC