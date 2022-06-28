J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study ranks Hyundai Accent top in segment

Accent Wins Segment for the Second Year in a Row

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)sm ranked the Hyundai Accent as the best small car in initial quality today. The win marks the second year in a row Accent has won the best small car IQS trophy.

“Back-to-back wins are always hard to accomplish in J.D. Power IQS,” said Omar Rivera, executive director, quality and service engineering, Hyundai Motor America. “We are relentless in our pursuit to constantly improve customer satisfaction and the quality of our vehicles. Accent is a symbol of our commitment to achieving those goals.”

Study Highlights:

The 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study, now in its 36 th year, is based on responses from 84,165 purchasers and lessees of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed early in the ownership period.

year, is based on responses from 84,165 purchasers and lessees of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed early in the ownership period. Initial quality is measured by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

The study is based on a 223-question battery organized into nine vehicle categories (infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate) designed to provide manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement. The study was fielded from February through May 2022.

SOURCE: Hyundai