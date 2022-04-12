Iveco T-Way wins coveted Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022

The Red Dot international jury has awarded the prestigious recognition to the Iveco T-Way, the toughest truck in Iveco’s heavy range developed for the most extreme off-road missions, for its outstanding design and high degree of innovation

The Iveco T-Way has won the prestigious Red Dot Award in the Product Design category. With a history dating back to 1955, this recognition has become established internationally as a sought-after seal of quality for good design. Having assessed submissions from a record number of companies and design studios according to criteria that included the level of innovation, functionality and longevity, the international jury panel of about 50 international experts from different specialist areas has selected the IVECO T-Way for its outstanding design.

The design of the Iveco T-Way focusses on translating the main elements of the Iveco Way heavy range for the specific off-road mission. It takes all the styling cues of IVECO’s DNA, such as the proud logo dominating the highly detailed and distinctive grille, and the signature shape of the headlights. These elements are integrated in an overall design developed to communicate the truck’s capacity to take on the hardest off-road missions. Its tough, yet stylish, exterior, expresses muscular power and strength in the proportions between cab and chassis, the robust shape of the full metal bumper incorporating the headlights protected by an anti-shock grid. Every detail is set to offer maximum functionality in the off-road mission. Style and function are combined in design features such as the metallic corner of the bumper, which protects the headlight and can easily be replaced if damaged.

The tough exterior of the Iveco T-Way is combined with a cab interior centred on driver comfort and safety, featuring excellent ergonomics, integrated technology and advanced connectivity. The dashboard is designed around the needs of the professional driver with easy-to-reach controls and grouped in functional areas. The materials used and finishing are inspired by automotive standards and adapted for the off-road mission. Details such as the metallic frames on the steering wheel and infotainment area recall the styling treatment of the exterior design, creating a 360-degree IVECO T-Way experience.

Marco Armigliato, Head of Industrial Design, Iveco Group, stated: “We are very proud that the design of the Iveco T-Way has been selected for this prestigious award. It is a design with the high ambition to raise the standards of robustness, reliability, efficiency and driver-centricity, effectively combining function with style. This recognition comes on top of the coveted German Design Award for ‘Excellent Product Design’ bestowed by the German Design Council, further testifying to the Iveco T-Way’s success in making its high design ambition a success.”

The Iveco T-Way is the brand’s extra-heavy vehicle, a champion of performance, robustness and durability on difficult terrains, with above-standard load capacities. It is complemented by the IVECO X-WAY, the brand’s crossover vehicle, used for on-road transport and designed to tackle the last mile off road to reach the jobsite.

SOURCE: Iveco