Iveco Group announces the results of its Annual General Meeting

Iveco Group announces that its shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors (the Board) at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The AGM:
- adopted the 2022 Annual Financial Statements;
- expressed a majority of votes in favour of the Remuneration Report for the Financial Year 2022;
- granted Executive and Non-Executive Directors discharge from liability for the exercise of their duties in the Financial Year 2022;
- reappointed Suzanne Heywood and Gerrit Marx as Executive Directors, and Tufan Erginbilgic, Essimari Kairisto, Linda Knoll, Alessandro Nasi, Olof Persson, Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas and Lorenzo Simonelli as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Subsequently, the Board confirmed Ms Heywood, Mr Marx and Mr Simonelli as Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Non-Executive Director, respectively;
- authorised the Board to repurchase up to 10,000,000 Common Shares with a maximum total allocation of €130,000,000 for a period of 18 months from the date of the AGM.
SOURCE: Iveco