Iveco Bus provides new public transport services in Grande Curitiba in Brazil

39 IVECO BUS’ 17-280 chassis have been introduced into the fleets of Auto Viação Antonina, Transporte Coletivo Piedade, Empresa de Ônibus Campo Largo, and Araucária Transporte Coletivo, further confirming the brand's well-established reliability in Brazil

Becoming more present in Brazilian cities, Iveco Bus models are now a part of the new public transportation bus fleets in the city of Curitiba, the capital in the state of Paraná. In total, the brand provided 39 units of the 17-280 chassis to: Auto Viação Antonina, Transporte Coletivo Piedade, Empresa de Ônibus Campo Largo, and Araucária Transporte Coletivo. This renewal is part of a broader initiative to enhance public transportation in Curitiba, including the construction of new terminals and infrastructure improvements. It underscores the brand’s well-established reliability for safe and comfortable passenger transport. The after-sales support will be provided by the IVECO Florença dealer.

Already renowned in the market for its performance, longevity, and excellent Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), the Iveco Bus 17-280 boasts the highest power and torque among front-engine chassis. Designed to maximize passenger capacity and profitability, this model is equipped with FPT Industrial’s six cylinders N67 engine of 280 hp, incorporating the down-speeding concept. This solution enables the bus to operate at low speeds with high torque, leading to improved efficiency, reduced fuel consumption, and prolonged engine life.

Manufactured in the IVECO Industrial site of Sete Lagoas (MG), the Iveco Bus 17-280 provides daily transport services to various cities across Brazil, among them, São Paulo, Goiânia, Manaus and São Luis.

According to Rodrigo Corleto Hoelzl, the Managing Director of Melissatur Group, comprising Viação Antonina, Transporte Coletivo Piedade, and Empresa de Ônibus Campo Largo, it is crucial to have a product that aligns with the operational needs. He recognizes that the quality of the service provided depends not only on the longevity of the buses but also on the right technology. “Maintaining the quality of the service provided means always searching for products with technology tailored to our operations and adhering to the quality standards that have consistently defined our services. Choosing Iveco Bus reflects the vehicle’s technology, along with its availability, the excellent service provided by the dealer, and the financial solutions offered by IVECO CAPITAL.”, he asserts.

Edson Vasconcelos, Director of Araucária Transporte Coletivo, underscores the importance of fleet availability and highlights other critical factors that influenced the company’s decision to choose the Iveco Bus 17-280. “At the start of our operations, we were pleasantly surprised by the performance, fuel efficiency, and comfort while shifting gears.”, Edson Vasconcelos remarks.

Agile and efficient models designed for urban centers

In addition to the 39 new buses for public transportation in Grande Curitiba, Iveco Bus also provided 3 units of the 10-190 chassis to Melissatur and 16 units of the 17-280 chassis to Sharp, a company operating in Araucária, within the metropolitan region.

Partnership and close customer support in after-sales services

Danilo Fetzner, Business Director of Iveco Bus for Latin America, emphasizes the collaborative efforts undertaken with the Florença dealer to serve customers in Paraná. “We provide the best in the passenger transportation market, continually attentive to the operator’s requirements. This partnership succeeds due to the close relationship with our dealer network, which is ready to provide after-sales solutions for the daily operations of the depots.”, he asserts.

SOURCE: Iveco Group