Iveco Bus leads the energy transition with its decarbonized solutions at the European Mobility Expo in Strasbourg

IVECO BUS, a pioneer in alternative energies, is present at the European Mobility Expo (EuMo Expo) taking place in Strasbourg - France from October 1st to 3rd, with its decarbonized mobility solutions including hydrogen

Iveco Bus participates in the EuMo Expo in Strasbourg and confirms its strategy of global supplier of tailor-made approaches for the deployment of high-performance decarbonized mobility. Iveco Bus proposes a range of electric product solutions including battery and fuel cell buses, while demonstrating innovation in associated services.

Visitors can discover two latest generation electric solutions, designed to meet the most demanding missions of the market:

The GX 337 ELEC : a 12m electric bus in the colors of the Strasbourg Transport Company (CTS).

: a 12m electric bus in the colors of the Strasbourg Transport Company (CTS). The E-WAY H2: a 12m fuel cell electric bus, the newest addition to the manufacturer’s urban electric range.

Iveco Bus’s stand also hosts dedicated areas showcasing the manufacturer’s expertise in services with Energy Mobility Solutions, in digital and connected tools with IVECO ON, as well as immersive experience with virtual technology.

Zero Emission Mobility Solutions

To always offer its customers the best in decarbonized mobility, Iveco Bus provides a complete ecosystem of products and services ranging from supplying battery or fuel cell electric vehicles, to dedicated consulting solutions up to operational support with IVECO ON.

GX 337 ELEC, flexibility, modularity, and performance at the service of electric mobility

The undisputed leader in its category for 4 years in France and adopted by many European transport operators is the GX 337 ELEC (named E-WAY out of France). This electric citybus perfectly meets the needs of zero-emission urban mobility.

The GX 337 ELEC is part of the GX ELEC range, also comprising the GX 137, GX 137 L and GX 437 models. It is offered in 4 lengths (9.5m – 10.7m – 12m and 18m) and in Bus Rapid Transit variants for standard and articulated LINIUM models. Depending on the model, the GX ELEC buses are equipped with 5 to 9 new generation NMC battery packs. This modular and flexible battery technology supplied by FPT Industrial, with a unit capacity of 69.3 kWh, allows for more on-board energy and excellent energy density (180 Wh/kg) to meet operators’ most demanding needs in terms of daily range and passenger capacity. The extended battery capacity provides a range of up to 400 km depending on operating conditions.

The GX ELEC models are equipped with the SIEMENS Elfa III electric motor offering 310 kW maximum power (3000 Nm) for the GX 137, GX 137 L and GX 337 models and 375 kW (4000 Nm) for the articulated GX 437 version.

As part of the EuMo Expo, a 12m version in the colors of CTS – Compagnie des Transports Strasbourgeois – is on display on the Iveco Bus stand. The vehicle presented has 6 battery packs of 416 kWh, offering the operator maximum range. It can accommodate 22 seated passengers and 2 wheelchair users.

E-WAY H2: An efficient and high-performance fuel cell solution for urban mobility

With its E-WAY H2, the manufacturer provides an innovative and efficient solution to accelerate the urban transition towards carbon neutrality, offering the best compromise between range and passenger capacity. The strengths of the E-WAY H2, have already been recognized with the “International Sustainability Award 2024” awarded by the German magazine Busplaner and the title of best hydrogen vehicle at the “Neutral Transport Innovation Awards” organized by the Iberian Association for Sustainable Transport GASNAM.

For its hydrogen model, the manufacturer has developed a concept combining the 100 kW Hyundai fuel cell with a 69 kWh FPT Industrial battery pack. This concept proves particularly efficient in terms of reducing hydrogen consumption (15 to 20% lower than usual levels), optimizing thermal comfort, while ensuring a long service life for key components (battery and fuel cell) and excellent passenger accommodation capacity.

The hydrogen fuel cell, located in the rear compartment, is powered by 4 hydrogen tanks with a capacity of 31 kg, located on the roof. The vehicle benefits from the 310 kW SIEMENS ELFA 3 electric motor and integrates an electric vehicle control platform (eVECOP) with its fully in-house developed software, to optimize the distribution of hydrogen power and achieve the best performance.

The E-WAY H2 is available in a standard 12-meter length version and a choice of two or three access doors. It can accommodate up to 111 passengers and offers a range of 450 km.

The model presented at EuMo Expo can accommodate 29 seated passengers and 1 wheelchair user.

Tailored Services

For Iveco Bus, offering a global ecosystem is essential for the deployment of high-performance electric mobility. Beyond supplying the vehicle, it involves designing turnkey solutions comprising a complete set of services ranging from consulting for the deployment of electric fleets (Energy Mobility Solutions) to digital fleet management tools (IVECO ON).

Energy Mobility Solutions supports customers on their journey towards e-mobility by providing a tailor-made turnkey solution. Beyond zero-emission vehicles, Energy Mobility Solutions coordinates complex projects, providing a complete set of solutions in terms of equipment definition, battery sizing, software, associated charging solutions, civil engineering works and consulting as well as financial services. This approach allows for flexibility in proposing solutions to perfectly adapt to the customer’s application and offer the best compromise in terms of total cost of ownership.

The IVECO ON digital services have been designed around the needs of public transport authorities and operators to easily monitor the activity of their electric vehicles and the battery status. IVECO ON provides proactive maintenance support, thus preventing unplanned downtime. These premium real-time services via a fleet management portal offer customers a unique opportunity to increase the uptime of their bus fleet and improve the service offered to their passengers.

Enhanced Technician Experience

Iveco Bus leverages the latest available technological advances to improve the operator experience. Via virtual reality, the manufacturer can guide technicians through maintenance operations. The headsets, offering 1:1 scale immersion, allow visualizing, among other things, how to access various components to perform some safe maintenance and inspection operations, such as disassembling a fuel cell, disassembling filters, checking sensors. Technicians coming in Strasbourg will be able to get prepared for these new operations inherent to the deployment of hydrogen energy in fleets.

SOURCE: Iveco