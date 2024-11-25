Iveco Bus delivers first 20 natural gas city buses to Córdoba, Argentina

Iveco Bus has just delivered the first fleet of natural gas-powered urban buses entirely produced in Argentina to Córdoba, Argentina. Offering up to 350 km range, these 20 vehicles provide a high-performance and sustainable urban mobility solution

Iveco Bus is enlarging its presence to regions outside of Europe and particularly in South America, proposing its full offering of sustainable mobility solutions. The brand has delivered a fleet of 20 natural gas-powered buses to Córdoba, Argentina. This delivery, carried out with the local Overbus dealer, marks two key milestones: the introduction of the first natural gas buses in Argentina, while demonstrating the brand’s commitment to local production.

First locally produced sustainable natural gas mobility solution

Equipped with the 17-210 chassis manufactured in Buenos Aires, the vehicles were produced at the Iveco Bus plant in Córdoba. The body of the new fleet was supplied by Italbus, one of Iveco Bus’s main partners in the country, specializing in bodies for urban and intercity vehicles.

These first 100% Argentinian natural gas-powered buses are equipped with an FPT N60 CNG engine and offer a range of up to 350 km. This new fleet will ensure significant environmental benefits such as a 95% reduction in particulates, 90% in nitrogen dioxide, and 10% in carbon dioxide, as well as a noise reduction of up to -3dBA for quieter night services.

The delivery of these first CNG buses was also accompanied by specialized training, provided by Iveco Academy for drivers, focused on product knowledge and vehicle technology.

SOURCE: Iveco