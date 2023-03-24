Ivan Mironov headed Lada production site in St. Petersburg

Ivan Mironov, who previously worked as Senior Adviser to AVTOVAZ President, was appointed to Chief Executive of the LADA production site in St. Petersburg

Ivan Mironov, who previously worked as Senior Adviser to AVTOVAZ President, was appointed to Chief Executive of the LADA production site in St. Petersburg.

Ivan Mironov was born in Saratov in 1985 In 2007, he graduated from the Economic Faculty of Saratov State Vavilov Agrarian University with a degree in “Economy and Company Management”, and in 2012, he finished Saratov State Law Academy majoring in “Jurisprudence”.

From 2011 till 2018, Mr. Mironov worked for the Transport Ministry of the Russian Federation, having risen from senior specialist to Ministerial Aide and Deputy Director of Administrative Department. In 2018-2019, he had worked as CEO of “LSR Group” PJSC. In 2019, he was promoted to the Chief Staff of the Vice Governor Office in the Government of Saint Petersburg and held this position until 2022 Commencing June 2022, he has held the position of Senior Adviser to AVTOVAZ President, who supervised integration of production site in St. Petersburg to the Company’s portfolio.

“I wish Mr. Mironov success in a new position, AVTOVAZ President Maksim Sokolov told. I’m sure that professional competencies and experience of Ivan Viktorovich will provide prompt recovery of car production in Saint Petersburg, as well as engagement of capacities of local suppliers to localize cars”.

Recall that in February 2023, AVTOVAZ has acquired a 99% share in the authorized capital of the “Nissan Manufacturing RUS”, where production of the C and D segment cars under the LADA brand to be set up. Now, the documents are being completed and the necessary approvals for renaming the production site into the “LADA-Saint Petersburg” are being obtained.

SOURCE: Lada