Isuzu unveils The New D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show

The New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 was launched at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show, built on the updated D-Max platform with extreme off-road capability and rugged design

Isuzu UK has officially launched the latest evolution of its iconic extreme pick-up, The New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35. The launch took place at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2025, at the NEC in Birmingham. Built on the newly introduced D-Max platform revealed earlier this year, the AT35 delivers an uncompromising blend of robust off-road performance, commercial capability and modern refinement.

Developed in collaboration with Arctic Trucks, renowned globally for engineering vehicles to conquer the harshest and most demanding environments, the new AT35 has been reimagined to meet the needs of drivers who demand more – more capability, more comfort, and more safety.

Engineered for extremes

The New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 continues its legacy as a serious off-road contender, designed for those who face unpredictable conditions and unrelenting terrains. With over 30 years of development behind it, the Arctic Trucks AT35 is the ultimate expression of a pick-up that is truly built for purpose.

It retains full commercial vehicle status, delivering over a tonne of payload and 3.5-tonne towing capacity, while offering further-improved off-road prowess. Powered by a 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine, the AT35 produces 360 Nm of torque, offering excellent driveability and control in both on-road and off-road conditions.

A new Rough Terrain Mode has been introduced as standard, intelligently enhancing grip and traction across low-friction surfaces such as snow, mud and wet grass. Combined with Isuzu’s reliable shift-on-the-fly 4WD system and rear differential lock, the AT35 is equipped to handle the most treacherous routes with ease.

Unmistakable presence

Distinctive and aggressively styled, the new model stands taller, wider and more purposeful than ever before. Custom Arctic Trucks Bilstein suspension boosts ground clearance and allows for approach, breakover and ramp angles of 35°, 34° and 22° respectively, making light work of rutted tracks, rocky trails and uneven ground.

Massive 35” all-terrain tyres provide a planted and commanding stance, while dramatically flared wheel arches, robust extended-profile side steps with AT35 branding, and roof rails elevate both functionality and visual impact. New heavy-duty rubber treads on the side steps offer safer entry to the vehicle, while contributing to the model’s rugged appeal.

The vehicle also includes roof rails, rear multifunction receiver, and a wireless charging pad as standard, underlining its suitability for adventure and professional use alike.

Interior and technology

Inside the double cab cabin, the AT35 continues to impress. Leather upholstery, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control ensure all passengers travel in comfort. An updated, responsive 9” touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, while an 8-speaker premium sound system delivers rich audio quality. The new 7” driver information display provides clear access to vital driving data, and an ergonomically designed layout ensures that the controls are always within easy reach.

Commercial credentials

True to the Isuzu ethos of “Driven To Do,” the new AT35 is not just about appearance or off-road ability; it is a genuine working vehicle. With a payload of over 1 tonne, a 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and 4WD capability, the AT35 fits seamlessly into commercial fleets while still offering the flexibility for recreational adventure. Despite its extensive reengineering, the AT35 remains approved as a commercial vehicle, making it eligible for VAT reclamation and offering genuine utility to trade professionals.

Safety

Safety remains a top priority. The new AT35 benefits from the same Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) featured across The New Isuzu D-Max range. This includes Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Turn Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Attention Assist, providing peace of mind whether navigating busy city traffic or remote rural trails. Eight airbags and E-Call functionality further enhance the vehicle’s commitment to driver and passenger safety.

Model at Glance

Model CVOTR

(Ex. VAT) Drivetrain Cab

Types Transmission Colours Key Features D-Max

Arctic Trucks AT35 £57,005 4×4 Double Auto Splash White (Solid) Mercury Silver (Metallic) Obsidian Grey (MICA) Onyx Black (MICA) Spinel Red (MICA) Biarritz Blue (Metallic) Sienna Orange (MICA) Dolomite White (Pearl) Dark grey metallic Arctic Trucks styling, AT35 badging, 35” BF Goodrich tyres with widened wheel arches, custom Billstein suspension, 9” infotainment, 7” driver information display, heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, leather upholstery*, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, rear differential lock, Rough Terrain Mode, 8-speaker premium sound.

All prices are exclusive of VAT and additional charges. There is no charge for Splash White colour. For special paint finishes, an additional £600 (excluding VAT) applies. *Leather and other materials.

Alan Able, Managing Director at Isuzu UK, commented on the launch: “The New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is a true statement of capability and intent. It builds on our legacy of delivering tough, reliable vehicles by combining advanced technology and distinctive design with some serious off-road capability, and then some. We’re proud to unveil it at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2025 as the ultimate pick-up for professionals and adventurers alike.”

Peter Smith, Managing Director at Arctic Trucks UK, added “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Isuzu on the launch of The New D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35. This latest generation builds on over three decades of Arctic Trucks engineering expertise, delivering a vehicle that’s not only visually striking but genuinely capable of conquering the harshest environments. The AT35 is designed for those who demand uncompromising performance, without sacrificing comfort or commercial strength.”

SOURCE: Isuzu