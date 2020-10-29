Isuzu Thailand to reach the cumulative manufacturing units of five million vehicles

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Shinagawa, Tokyo; Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director; hereinafter Isuzu) announced on October 28 that its plant in Thailand had reached the five-million-unit milestone in cumulative vehicle production.

Since 1963, Isuzu began manufacturing vehicles in Thailand under a subcontracting arrangement. In 1966, Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd. (hereinafter IMCT) Ltd. was established. Over half a century, it has been manufacturing commercial vehicles such as the Isuzu D-Max Pickup Trucks and PPV (Passenger Pickup Vehicles). Since IMCT began to manufacture pickup trucks for the Thai market in 1974, the volume has been growing steadily and now totaled five million units in 56 years and 11 months.

The export of pickup trucks began in 1999 first to Australia, and then to other overseas destinations. In 2002, the manufacturing of pickup trucks for export was completely relocated from Japan to Thailand. IMCT is indeed a mother plant of Isuzu’s pickup trucks and takes a lead in supplying Isuzu vehicles to more than 100 countries and regions.

Isuzu will continue to provide vehicles to respond to the various needs of customers around the world, while strengthening brand presence and sales network.

Outline of IMCT (Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd.)

Head office 38 Kor. Moo9 Poochaosamingprai Road, Samrong-Tai, Phrapradaeng, Samutprakan 10130, Thailand Established April 1966 Capital 8.5 billion Baht Ownership ratio (IMA: 71.1%, TIS: 27.3%, Others 1.6%) Representative Haruyasu Tanishige Number of employees 5,753 Type of business Manufacture of commercial vehicles and pickup trucks Production(Units) 2019: 319,000 Annual Production(Units) 361,000

SOURCE: Isuzu