Isuzu launches D-MAX and MU-X with newly developed diesel engines in Thailand

Upgraded 2.2L diesel engine and new 8-speed automatic transmission deliver enhanced performance and fuel efficiency

On November 20, Isuzu Motors Limited (Head Office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President & COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) announced the launch of the new D-MAX 1-ton pickup truck and MU-X 7-seater passenger vehicles in Thailand. Both models are equipped with a newly developed RZ4F 2.2L diesel engine and 8-speed automatic transmission (AT). The models will go on sale in Thailand on November 28.

D-MAX and MU-X have been highly acclaimed around the world for their robust design, off-road performance, and diesel engines that provide excellent fuel economy. In response to market demand, the new powerful RZ4F engine combined with 8-speed AT brings significant improvements to start-up capability, acceleration, and fuel efficiency compared to existing models.

As outlined in its mid-term business plan, “ISUZU Transformation – Growth to 2030 (IX)*1”, Isuzu is developing vehicle power source technologies in line with its multi-pathway approach. This allows customers to choose the power source that best suits their needs, including not only internal combustion engine vehicles utilizing existing technologies, such as the RZ4F, but also battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs).

Isuzu’s President and COO Shinsuke Minami, who attended today’s unveiling event at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram Province, Thailand, said,

“Isuzu has attained high market share in Thailand over the years with the support of many loyal customers. The new D-MAX and MU-X, with a new engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, will bring significant improvements in driving performance and fuel economy. Isuzu continues to develop a wide range of products with a multi-pathway approach as we strive to realize a carbon-neutral society, not only in the area of internal combustion engines, but for battery EVs and fuel cell vehicles as well. We greatly value the voice of our customers and are committed to delivering the best products for a wide range of applications in Thailand.”

The following are the key improvements to these models:

Engine

The newly developed RZ4F engine (2.2L displacement) delivers high output and torque of 120 kW / 400 Nm while maintaining excellent durability and minimizing noise levels. By combining improved combustion and optimized turbo settings with the new 8-speed AT, both power and fuel efficiency have been significantly improved compared to existing models.

Transmission

The 8-speed AT with the wider gear range, optimized torque, high performance lockup dampers, and gear shift map settings tailored to the RZ4F engine enables improved start-up capability, acceleration, fuel economy and overall performance.

Main specifications (Thailand domestic model)

D-MAX 4×2 Hi-Lander 2.2 M 8AT

Main specifications (Thailand domestic model)

Total length（mm） 5,280 Total width（mm） 1,870 Total height including roof rail (mm） 1,810 Wheelbase (mm) 3,125 Wheelbase (mm) 1,570 Minimum turning radius 6.1 Tires 265/60R18 Engine (RZ4F)（cc） 2,164 Max Power（kW/rpm） 120/3,600 Max Torque（Nm/rpm） 400/1,600-2,400 Transmission 8AT Empty Weight（kg） 1,895