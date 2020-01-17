Issues that concern everyone: Audi “Wissenschaft im Dialog” 2020 lecture series

Will people travel above the roads in the future instead of on them? What effects does digitalization have on the human brain? How is mental health evolving in a postmodern working world? Ten theme nights will take place from January to December as part of the Audi “Wissenschaft im Dialog” (“Academia in Dialogue”) public lecture series. Prof. Rolf Henke from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) starts things off on January 28. He analyzes the challenges in implementing air taxi concepts in urban infrastructures.

In addition to presenting multiple lectures, “Academia in Dialogue” is a yearly event series that aims to promote interaction between the participants and speakers. The wide-ranging topics deal with current societal challenges including those in the areas of mobility, digitalization and mental health. Scientists present the latest state of research in these disciplines. They answer pressing questions that are arising in our increasingly complex and fast-paced daily lives. This year Audi has once again succeeded in acquiring prominent academics who will share the latest scientific findings with interested audiences. Audi has hosted more than 200 research scientists and about 31,000 participants since the scientific lecture series began in 2004.

Audi Board Member for Human Resources Wendelin Göbel is pleased that the format has been so well received: “‘Academia in Dialogue’ had about 1,000 participants in 2019. The ten exciting theme nights in 2020 at the Audi Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm locations maintain the high standard of the previous years. Interested people from the region are cordially invited to attend.”

The new program for the year can be found in digital form at https://www.audi.com/en/company/research/research-partnerships/lecture-series.html.

