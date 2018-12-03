INFINITI US reports best November sales

INFINITI today reported its best November sales in the U.S. of 14,086 vehicles, up eight percent.
The all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover had its fourth-straight record month with 3,009 deliveries, up 86 percent.
With sales of 5,151 vehicles, an increase of 37 percent, the QX60 7-passenger premium SUV had its best month ever. The QX80 premium full-size SUV with 1,737 deliveries had an increase of 35 percent. In all crossovers and SUVs were up 37 percent for the month.
|Nov
|Nov
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|INFINITI Total
|14,086
|13,026
|8.1
|131,215
|137, 036
|-4.2
|Q50
|2,819
|4,289
|-34.3
|31,073
|35,156
|-11.6
|Q60
|590
|817
|-27.8
|8,355
|9,882
|-15.5
|Q70
|372
|380
|-2.1
|4,150
|5,366
|-22.7
|QX30
|416
|611
|-31.9
|7,454
|13,263
|-43.8
|QX50
|3,009
|1,622
|85.5
|22,060
|15,072
|46.4
|QX60
|5,151
|3,759
|37.0
|40,338
|36,346
|11.0
|QX70
|8
|268
|-97.0
|950
|6,586
|-85.6
|QX80
|1,721
|1,280
|34.5
|16,835
|15,365
|9.6
|Car
|3,781
|5,486
|-31.1
|43,578
|50,404
|-13.5
|CUV/SUV
|10,305
|7,540
|36.7
|87,637
|86,632
|1.2
SOURCE: INFINITI