INFINITI US reports best November sales

INFINITI today reported its best November sales in the U.S. of 14,086 vehicles, up eight percent.

The all-new 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover had its fourth-straight record month with 3,009 deliveries, up 86 percent.

With sales of 5,151 vehicles, an increase of 37 percent, the QX60 7-passenger premium SUV had its best month ever. The QX80 premium full-size SUV with 1,737 deliveries had an increase of 35 percent. In all crossovers and SUVs were up 37 percent for the month.

Nov Nov Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg INFINITI Total 14,086 13,026 8.1 131,215 137, 036 -4.2 Q50 2,819 4,289 -34.3 31,073 35,156 -11.6 Q60 590 817 -27.8 8,355 9,882 -15.5 Q70 372 380 -2.1 4,150 5,366 -22.7 QX30 416 611 -31.9 7,454 13,263 -43.8 QX50 3,009 1,622 85.5 22,060 15,072 46.4 QX60 5,151 3,759 37.0 40,338 36,346 11.0 QX70 8 268 -97.0 950 6,586 -85.6 QX80 1,721 1,280 34.5 16,835 15,365 9.6 Car 3,781 5,486 -31.1 43,578 50,404 -13.5 CUV/SUV 10,305 7,540 36.7 87,637 86,632 1.2

SOURCE: INFINITI