INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,607 vehicles in February.

The QX80 full-size sport utility, up 17 percent, and the QX60 seven-passenger crossover, up 6 percent, had their best February ever. Overall, deliveries of INFINITI’s crossover and sport utility vehicles increased 2 percent for the month and 5 percent for the year.

SOURCE: INFINITI