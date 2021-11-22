INFINITI recognized in J.D. Power annual Sales Satisfaction Index for comprehensive, efficient shopping experience

Once again, J.D. Power has recognized INFINITI's efforts to deliver a convenient and comfortable car buying experience

Once again, J.D. Power has recognized INFINITI’s efforts to deliver a convenient and comfortable car buying experience.

Last week, J.D. Power ranked INFINITI No. 2 in its annual J.D. Power Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study. Despite significant headwinds from global supply chain disruptions and other factors, the INFINITI brand easily outpaced the luxury segment average and other rivals.

“We are proud of our INFINITI teammates and partners’ efforts to deliver an easy, safe, and satisfying car buying experience,” said Jeff Pope, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. “Despite significant challenges again this year, our retailers and team rose to the challenge and helped to keep our promise as a human-centric brand.”

J.D. Power’s annual survey measures buyer satisfaction across six factors that include delivery, dealer personnel, facilities, deal-making, and retailers’ websites. INFINITI finished in the top two of each category, underscoring the significant efforts of its retailers in 2021.

INFINITI’s exceptional vehicle-purchase efficiency measures also helped lead it to its outstanding result in the study. In addition to INFINITI’s powerful online experience, INFINITI NOW, which launched in 2020 and provides an online personal shopping tool, retailers’ use of tablet computers while shopping, exceptional facility and hospitality standards, customer follow-up procedures, and service introductions vaulted INFINITI ahead of many competitors.

