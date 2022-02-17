INFINITI realizes first steps on path to electrified future

Today, INFINITI confirmed one of the global assembly locations that will build all-electric vehicles in its future

Today, INFINITI confirmed one of the global assembly locations that will build all-electric vehicles in its future.

The Nissan Vehicle Assembly Plant in Canton, Miss. is one of the locations that will produce INFINITI models that deliver on the company’s Ambition 2030 vision to empower mobility and beyond for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

Nissan Motor Corporation, Ltd. will invest $500 million to modernize and transform the plant, incorporating the latest in EV manufacturing technology and automation in advance of building all-electric models for the company.

“By 2030 we envisage that the majority of INFINITI models sold globally will be electrified,” said Peyman Kargar, Chairman of INFINITI Motor Company. “In confirming one of the future locations where our new generation of electric products will be built, we progress towards achieving this goal.”

SOURCE: INFINITI