INFINITI QX80 wins Best in Class Full-Size SUV in 2018 New England Motor Press Association Winter Vehicle Awards

The INFINITI QX80 was named the 2018 Best in Class in the Full-Size SUV category by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA).

The INFINITI QX80 was selected for its premium interior finishes, comfortable seating, powerful 5.6-liter V8 engine and a suite of technology and safety features to enhance the driver experience.

“With the latest driver-assist technologies, powerful engine and upscale interior, the new 2018 INFINITI QX80 brings unparalleled levels of luxury to both the driver and passengers,” said John Paul, NEMPA President. “Whether you’re battling those New England winter days or taking off for a summer road trip, the INFINITI QX80 will deliver a driving experience that is truly exceptional.”

Vehicles selected by NEMPA as “Best for Winter Driving in New England” are those that offer a combination of winter-specific features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable and competent all-weather driving. INFINITI received the award during the Annual Awards Dinner on May 30, following the NEMPA MIT Technology Conference at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“At INFINITI, we make it a priority to give our customers an extraordinary experience, from the daring design, world’s first technologies and empowered performance of our vehicles to the industry-leading customer service provided by our retailers,” said Tedros Mengiste, Regional Vice President, East Region for INFINITI USA. “We are honored to be selected by NEMPA as best in class in the highly competitive full-size SUV segment.”

The new 2018 INFINITI QX80 further advances INFINITI’s market presence in the full-size luxury SUV segment and takes the brand’s “Powerful Elegance” design language in a bold new direction, creating a powerful, contemporary and commanding aesthetic.

Designed to provide a sense of inclusive luxury for drivers and passengers alike, INFINITI’s flagship SUV boasts a refined and spacious cabin that features high-quality materials, a hand-crafted finish and advanced drive-assist technologies. With taut, yet comfort-oriented suspension and available Hydraulic Body Motion Control technology that limits excess body-roll under more severe cornering, the new QX80 gives drivers an assured feeling of control and confidence at the wheel.

The QX80 is also available with a range of technologies to inform the driver of their surroundings, helping them avoid potential hazards and ease the monotony of driving in certain conditions. These technologies include: Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Blind Spot Intervention and Backup Collision Intervention.

More details on the 2018 INFINITI QX80 are available at www.infinitiusa.com.

