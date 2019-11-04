INFINITI previews new QX55

INFINITI has released the first images of the new QX55 SUV. First previewed with a single brushstroke at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, new renderings of the QX55 reveal a fusion of athleticism, elegance and utility.

The QX55 is not the first INFINITI SUV with a coupe silhouette. The FX, launched in 2003 as the first crossover to fuse sports car design with SUV practicality, still influences and inspires INFINITI design to this day.

INFINITI will reveal more details on the new QX55 before the car’s launch in 2020.

SOURCE: Infiniti