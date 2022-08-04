INFINITI makes impressive progress in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. APEAL Study with QX60 topping midsize premium SUV ranking

The INFINITI QX60 has topped the midsize premium SUV segment in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

The segment-top position for the QX60, the latest addition to INFINITI’s range, helped drive the brand forward in the premium competitor rankings. In the 2022 Study, INFINITI improved more than any other premium brand, gaining 24 points and moving up three rank positions year over year.

The annual J.D. Power Study measures owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle after 90 days of ownership. The APEAL study asks owners to consider 37 attributes, ranging from the sense of comfort they feel when climbing into the driver’s seat to the exhilaration they get when they step on the accelerator.

“Since 1989, it’s been INFINITI’s goal to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction, so to receive a segment-top ranking in a study that truly reflects the voice of QX60 buyers is really encouraging” said Peyman Kargar, Chairperson, INFINITI Global.” This accolade is an acknowledgement of the incredible work by our product planning, design and engineering teams who created a vehicle that not only has strong showroom appeal but brings a smile to the face of buyers long after they’ve purchased it.”

With the launch of the 2022 QX60, INFINITI set about reimagining the nameplate and creating a luxurious, family-friendly SUV that makes day-to-day tasks, weekend sports, school runs, and road trips easier and more comfortable.

The QX60 blends a sleek, modern exterior with tailored, spacious interior, delivering serene comfort for up to seven passengers. A comprehensive suite of technology supports both a confident drive and connected passengers.

The 2022 U.S. APEAL Study is based on responses from 84,165 owners of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February 2022 through May 2022, based on vehicles registered from November 2021 through February 2022.

SOURCE: INFINITI