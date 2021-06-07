Infineum Beijing makes customer centric move

Infineum recently relocated their Beijing office to a more customer friendly location

Infineum recently relocated their Beijing office to a more customer friendly location. The smart new office is ideally located in China Central Place, a world-class business centre where nearly 100,000 people work, communicate, collaborate and innovate each day. This makes it an excellent location for customer interaction and support. A fact demonstrated by CEO Li Jia with his team from Tongyi (Monarchy) joining colleagues to celebrate the opening of the new facility in May.

Infineum began operations in China with an office in Beijing in 1999, when the company was formed. In the last decade, a growth strategy has significantly increased our commitment to business in China with a Business and Technology Centre in Shanghai, and a manufacturing plant in Zhangjiagang which is set to increase capacity over the next year.

This move to a more customer-oriented location in Beijing reinforces our continued commitment to business growth in China. I look forward to meeting both customers and potential new customers in this great new office

said China President, Mike Chen.

