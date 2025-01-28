Infineon introduces new EiceDRIVER™ isolated gate driver ICs for traction inverters in electric vehicles

Infineon Technologies AG introduces new isolated gate driver ICs for electric vehicles to enhance its EiceDRIVER™ family

Infineon Technologies AG introduces new isolated gate driver ICs for electric vehicles to enhance its EiceDRIVER™ family. The devices are designed for the latest IGBT and SiC technologies. Furthermore, they support Infineon’s new HybridPACK™ Drive G2 Fusion module, the first plug’n’play power module that implements a combination of Infineon’s silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies. The pre-configured third-generation EiceDRIVER products, 1EDI302xAS (IGBT) and 1EDI303xAS (SiC/ Fusion), are AEC-qualified and ISO 26262-compliant, ideal for traction inverters in cost-effective and high-performant xEV platforms.

The devices 1EDI3025AS, 1EDI3026AS and 1EDI3035AS provide a strong output stage of 20 A and drive high-performance inverters of all power classes up to over 300 kW. The variants 1EDI3028AS and 1EDI3038AS with an output stage of 15 A are ideal for use in entry-level battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) inverters as well as for the excitation circuit of externally excited synchronous machines (EESM). In addition, the devices are equipped with the new tunable soft-off feature, which provides excellent short-circuit performance to support the latest SiC and IGBT technologies.

Various monitoring functions, such as an integrated self-test for desaturation protection (DESAT) and overcurrent protection (OCP), improve the handling of latent system errors while the new primary and secondary safe-state interface enables versatile system safety concepts. In addition, a continuously sampling 12-bit delta-sigma ADC with integrated current source can read the voltage directly from temperature measurement diodes or an NTC. The gate drivers also provide reinforced insulation according to VDE 0884-17:2021-10 to enable safe isolation following standardized qualification and production testing procedures. Furthermore, the compact package (PG-DSO-20) and excellent compatibility with the latest power stage technologies help customers to drive system integration and reduce design cycle times.

SSOURCE: Infineon