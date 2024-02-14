Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with the broadest power solutions portfolio in the industry at APEC 2024

Today, Infineon Technologies AG, a global leader in power systems and IoT, detailed its plans to highlight the industry’s broadest range of power electronic devices during the 2024 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), 25–29 February

Today, Infineon Technologies AG, a global leader in power systems and IoT, detailed its plans to highlight the industry’s broadest range of power electronic devices during the 2024 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), 25–29 February. Infineon’s wide-bandgap solutions offer the highest efficiency and power density, providing a key element to addressing climate change and accelerating decarbonization efforts. The Infineon best-in-class portfolio includes power devices for leading applications on silicon, silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials.

Infineon’s exhibits will span two booths, #1013 and #1319 (Infineon + GaN Systems), and feature demonstrations of a broad range of applications. Booth #1013 will be organized in six application zones, including:

USB-C/Charging. See Infineon’s latest AC/DC and DC/DC USB-C PD chargers, along with system power solutions for next-generation applications such as laptops and notebooks.

See Infineon’s latest AC/DC and DC/DC USB-C PD chargers, along with system power solutions for next-generation applications such as laptops and notebooks. Motor controls. The company’s latest BLDC motor drive solutions for tomorrow’s power tools and robotic applications will be on display. Rad hard reaction wheel motor drives for satellites and space applications will also be demonstrated.

The company’s latest BLDC motor drive solutions for tomorrow’s power tools and robotic applications will be on display. Rad hard reaction wheel motor drives for satellites and space applications will also be demonstrated. Data centers. Infineon demonstrations will include a complete artificial intelligence (AI) server solution, a digital power hot-swap solution, and a liquid-cooled high-density power supply optimized for next-generation applications. Also see Infineon’s latest high-density dual-phase power modules that reduce the total cost of ownership in generative AI data centers.

Infineon demonstrations will include a complete artificial intelligence (AI) server solution, a digital power hot-swap solution, and a liquid-cooled high-density power supply optimized for next-generation applications. Also see Infineon’s latest high-density dual-phase power modules that reduce the total cost of ownership in generative AI data centers. Electric vehicles (EVs). See Infineon’s latest 50 kW and 22 kW EV chargers, along with SiC- and GaN-based on-board charging solutions, and the company’s latest Hybrid PAK-based inverter for next-generation EVs.

See Infineon’s latest 50 kW and 22 kW EV chargers, along with SiC- and GaN-based on-board charging solutions, and the company’s latest Hybrid PAK-based inverter for next-generation EVs. Renewables & energy storage. Highlighting critical energy applications, this demonstration area will feature the company’s latest solar DC/DC maximizers, along with DC-to-AC inverters, a bi-directional PFC/inverter, and DC-to-DC converters.

Highlighting critical energy applications, this demonstration area will feature the company’s latest solar DC/DC maximizers, along with DC-to-AC inverters, a bi-directional PFC/inverter, and DC-to-DC converters. Industrial control. The company’s growing portfolio of solid-state relays and circuit breakers used to replace electromechanical switches will be highlighted.

Infineon’s second booth (#1319) will showcase the company’s expanded portfolio of GaN solutions, such as class D audio amplifiers, data center power supplies, and consumer reference designs.

In addition to exhibits in booths #1013 and #1319, Infineon will play a significant role as a contributor to the conference program, participating in more than 30 industry and technical sessions.

SOURCE: Infineon