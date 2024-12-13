Infineon and EVE Energy collaborate to enable the next generation of battery management systems

Infineon Technologies AG and Eve Energy Co., Ltd. (EVE Energy), a manufacturer of lithium batteries, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)

Infineon Technologies AG and Eve Energy Co., Ltd. (EVE Energy), a manufacturer of lithium batteries, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The two companies aim at enabling comprehensive battery management system solutions for the automotive market. As part of the MoU, Infineon will supply a complete chipset, including microcontroller units, balancing and monitoring ICs, power management ICs, drivers, MOSFETs, controller area networks and sensor products. Equipped with these solutions, EVE Energy’s battery management system can provide high safety, high reliability and optimized cost. It also enables more accurate monitoring, protection and optimization of electric vehicle battery performance and improves driving experience and energy efficiency.

“The rapid growth in electrification has driven the need for advanced battery solutions. The partnership between Infineon’s advanced battery management ICs and EVE Energy`s advanced battery technologies will pave the way for the next generation of intelligent battery packs,” said Andreas Doll, Senior Vice President and General Manager Smart Power at Infineon. “Infineon offers a comprehensive and advanced system-level solution that meets the diverse needs of customers. We believe that further cooperation between the two sides will foster positive interaction and collaborative development at various levels.”

“EVE Energy has experienced rapid growth in the field of battery management systems in recent years, and we are determined to continue this development. Therefore, we highly value the partnership with Infineon,” said Liu Jianhua, co-founder and president of EVE Energy. “Our goal is to jointly introduce more advanced solutions to the market that meet customers’ needs and drive the development of reliable and efficient systems.”

BMS solutions from Infineon

Electrification and battery management systems are key focus areas for Infineon. Infineon has a complete portfolio for battery management systems, including wired and wireless BMS solutions. The wired BMS solution is based on AURIX™, PMIC and Balancing and Monitoring IC products, and others. TLE9012DQU and TLE9015DQU provide an optimized solution for battery cell monitoring and balancing. They combine excellent measurement performance with highest quality standards and application robustness, enabling the implementation of lean and cost-efficient designs. The ICs are suitable for a wide range of industrial, consumer and automotive battery applications and fulfill safety requirements up to ASIL-D. The wireless BMS solution, on the other hand, utilizes Infineon’s latest low-power CWY89829 chip to create an interconnected mesh network that ensures maximum node connectivity while maintaining sensor efficiency. In addition, Infineon offers reliable LV MOSFET and EiceDRIVER™ solutions including 2ED2410 and 2ED4820 products designed for future applications such as the electrification of 24V/48V BMS main switches.

SOURCE: Infineon