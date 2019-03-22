Increased electric range and efficiency thanks to cutting-edge battery technology: the new BMW X1 xDrive25Le for the Chinese market

At Auto Shanghai 2019, BMW Brilliance Automotive presents the new edition of the BMW X1 xDrive25Le. Thanks to cutting-edge battery technology, the compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) developed exclusively for the Chinese automotive market with extended wheelbase and plug-in drive now achieves an electrically powered range of up to 110 kilometres*. The efficiency of the new BMW X1 xDrive25Le has also been further increased. Its combined fuel consumption is now some 72 per cent lower than before. Hallmark driving pleasure is also ensured by the hybrid-specific version of the intelligent all-wheel drive system BMW xDrive as well as an extensive range of standard equipment to enhance comfort and safety. The new BMW X1 xDrive25Le is produced at BMW Brilliance Automotive’s Tiexi plant in Shenyang, China.

With its significant boost in range and efficiency, the further developed plug-in hybrid model has everything it takes to continue its success story on the Chinese automotive market. In 2018 the BMW X1 xDrive25Le was China’s top-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the premium SUV segment. The BMW X1 xDrive25Le was conceived of especially to meet the needs and preferences of Chinese customers, while in Europe the BMW 225xe Active Tourer (combined fuel consumption: 1.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 43 g/km**) perfectly covers the segment of plug-in hybrid compact models with its all-round qualities and high level of space functionality.

The diverse range of models consolidates the BMW Group’s position as a pioneer and market leader in the field of electrically powered automobiles. With a market share of more than 8 per cent, the company leads the worldwide ranking of established premium providers of vehicles that are purely electrically powered or run on plug-in hybrid systems. In 2018 the BMW Group was the market leader in the premium segment of electrified vehicles in both Germany and in China.

The company sold more than 140,000 plug-in hybrid and electrically powered vehicles sold worldwide – an increase of 38.4 per cent as compared to the prior year. As one of the four future-oriented ACES areas of action (Autonomous, Connected, Electrified and Services/Shared), electromobility is one of the key elements of the BMW Group’s strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT. During the remainder of 2019 the range of BMW models with electrified drive will be expanded to include the plug-in hybrid models of the new BMW 7 Series (combined fuel consumption: 2.6 – 2.1 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.3 – 15.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 59 – 48 g/km**), the new BMW 330e Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 1.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 39 g/km**), the new BMW X5 xDrive45e (combined fuel consumption: 2.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 49 g/km*) and the new BMW X3 xDrive30e (combined fuel consumption: 2.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 56 g/km**). In addition, the very latest battery cell technology provides a boost in terms of range and efficiency for the BMW 530e (combined fuel consumption: 1.7 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 38 g/km**) and the BMW 225xe Active Tourer.

SOURCE: BMW Group